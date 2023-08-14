CONSUMERS on the hunt for keen prices on the homeware front might wish to call in at their local Wilko store.
It was reported today that huge discounts are being offered at the chain’s 400 stores up and down the country.
But while bargain-hunters can fill their car boots with cut-price garden furniture or tins of paint, it is unclear how long their local Wilko store will remain open.
That is because the high-street chain fell into administration on Thursday (August 10), a victim of the challenging trading conditions facing the high street sparked by the pandemic and exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.
Administrators at PwC are now battling to secure the future of a firm which began life in 1930 and employs around 12,500 people. Reports emerged today that a deadline of Wednesday had been set for offers for the group, though at the time of writing this had still to be confirmed by the administrators.
But even if a deal is done for the stricken chain, it would seem unlikely that every store in the vast chain and each job will be saved.
Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, suggested that even if Wilko survives it will be on a significantly slimmed-down basis.
“Other value retailers and private equity investors are believed to be among potential interested parties,” Ms Streeter said. “However, the likelihood of a full takeover is considered to be slim, given how Wilko’s sprawling store estate in high street locations has added to its pile of problems of supply chain snarl ups and inflationary pressures.”
She added: “The Wilko brand still has a strong hold over value shoppers’ hearts and is likely to continue in some form, but its vast footprint of stores will shrink rapidly and risks disappearing from the high streets altogether.”
Wilko is not the only retailer slashing prices today. Administrators for Wilkies said all stock at the failed Scottish retail chain’s Kirkcaldy store will be heavily discounted from tomorrow ahead of its closure later this month.
It will ultimately become one of five Wilkies stores to close after the administrator struck a deal to sell six of the original group’s 11-strong portfolio to a new company headed by managing director Karen Forret.
In these difficult times, there are perhaps crumbs of comfort if elements of long-established high-street businesses, such as Wilkies and Wilko, survive. Anyone who ultimately loses their job from these insolvency events may feel altogether different, however.
