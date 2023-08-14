The crash, which took place in the town's Livingstone Court around 9am, saw 35 properties evacuated to St Joseph’s Academy.

A 100m safety zone was also put into effect.

No injuries were reported.

East Ayshire Council has since reported that the incident has been resolved and residents have now returned to their homes.

Scottish Gas Networks remain onsite to assist residents with reconnection as required.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.20am on Monday, 14 August, to a report of a one car crash on Livingstone Court, Kilmarnock.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed due to a gas meter being damaged.

“A number of houses were evacuated while the meter was made safe. They were able to return around 12.35pm and the road was re-opened.”