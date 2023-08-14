A Glasgow nightclub has announced its shock closure, citing cost of living crisis as a motivatory factor behind the decision.
250-capacity city centre basement club SYMBØL opened its doors to much fanfare in December last year.
The Sauchiehall Street spot, which was previously home to the Blue Arrow Jazz Club, underwent a refurbishment prior to its launch on Boxing Day.
The owners issued a statement on the club's Instagram page confirming news of the closure.
The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart we share the news that SYMBØL, as a club, will be closing.
"Symbol was always going to be a big challenge but our time in Sauchiehall Street is cut shorter than initially planned.
"After the first months of the year we realised the rise in running costs as a venue, against cost of living prices for clubbers was a huge challenge in itself.
"We only wanted to take on this project with a high standard of sound system and lighting to offer a good experience, which comes at a huge cost for a small venue.
"The huge saturation in dance music, made our desired vision a lot harder to achieve and also not as enjoyable a project to work on as we hoped.
"We wanted to put a solid focus on the music by bringing top quality international guests.
With agency demand and travel prices this was just simply impossible.
"We would like to thank everyone who showed us loyal support from the start and all our staff that worked above and beyond. We had some truly amazing nights here.
"We wanted to bring a fresh venue to our city and to push new talent, unfortunately our ambitions didn't work out the way we wanted with the current climate.
"Thanks for your understanding and support."
