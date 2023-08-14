A concert at the iconic venue on Saturday 23 September is hoping to breathe new life into the ancient songs and bring them to a wider audience.

The event is also being recorded, with the recording released at the end of the year with the aim of opening up the music and tradition even more widely to people across the UK and abroad and add to posterity in the archive.

The reinterpreted laoidhean project is a collaboration between traditional Gaelic singer Màiri Macmillan from South Uist in the Outer Hebrides; Ned Bigham, a distinguished modern composer who works on a wide range of genres from classical to electronica; and the Edinburgh Quartet, a chamber ensemble known for their dedication to innovative music.

The endeavor to revive the heroic gaelic ballads is a joint one between the musicians and academics. John Francis Campbell, a nineteenth-century folklorist and polymath, worked through manuscripts, printed material and conducted fieldwork in the Highlands and Islands to compile one of the most important collections of laoidhean.

The texts Campbell compiled provided those working on the project with fascinating contextual details on singers who performed the songs in the Middle Ages which could act as a springboard for the creatives to launch their own fresh interpretations.

Campbell is not a stranger to the National Library of Scotland, having been the brains behind its first bi-lingual exhibition - Sgeul or Story, which opened in June of this year and will continue until April 2024. For this, he worked with local storytellers to record and save Gaelic folk tales at risk of extinction due to the oral tradition through which they had always been passed.

Academics from the University of the Highland and Islands’ National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, Domhnall Uilleam Stiubhart and Abigail Burnyeat, will introduce the concert, offering the audience an insight into the history and stories behind the ballads, delivered in both English and Gaelic.

Musician Ned Bigham commented: “A few years ago Dòmhnall and Abigail introduced me to the fascinating Gaelic tradition of these heroic ballads that came across from Ireland, starting in the twelfth century. They belonged to the high art tradition in their communities, which may be why many contemporary singers have felt intimidated to take them on and it is now rare to hear them.

“In reimagining them for a modern audience we have set them to string quartet, which as far as we are aware is a first. The combination of the wonderfully talented Gaelic singer Màiri Macmillan and the internationally renowned Edinburgh Quartet, together with the ballads’ beautiful melodies and spellbinding narratives should be really magical!”

Abigail Burnyeat of the University of the Highland and Islands said: “Whether in a chief’s hall or in the ceilidh house, the characters of these laoidhean were known and what happens to them was both familiar and deeply-felt. The performance of these tales was part of an intimate conversation between storytellers and singers and their audiences.

“It’s not theatre or opera: the song is there to carry the words, and the words are what’s important. The ballads were high art; but their stories belonged to everybody and will resonate with people just as much today as in the past.”

National Librarian Amina Shah said: “The Ossianic Ballads are the culmination of research, musical collaboration and performance which will truly bring the collections to life. The performances perfectly complement our ‘Sgeul | Story’ exhibition which showcases Gaelic folktales that were rescued from oblivion in the 19th century. In the same vein, the heroic laoidhean will be revived for modern audiences through the Ossianic Ballads.

“The performers will also breathe new life into the Library’s public spaces, and will pave the way for more musical events in the National Library of Scotland.

“We are grateful to be working with such talented musicians and for the support of the Murray Family and the American Patrons of the National Library and Galleries of Scotland.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 16th August and the event will also be livestreamed.