Stirling-based Emblation said it has invested $1 million (£788,000) to conduct the trials in the US and Germany, adding that, if successful, it could see its Swift device “gain widespread use” in the treatment of Actinic Keratoses (AK), which in some cases can develop into skin cancer.

The microwave technology is used by more than 3,000 global practitioners in an estimated 300,000 skin lesion treatments, but it is currently only allowed to be marketed for general dermatology use.

It said 60 people across the US and Germany with AK lesions will be recruited to receive the Swift treatment and monitored two months after the first of two treatments, with follow-up checks at four months, six months and 12 months.

Dr Matt Kidd, director of research and development at Emblation, said AK is a common condition that affects millions globally.

He said: “Our Swift method of dealing with this condition is non-invasive, has little to no side effects, and unlike other solutions, is non-ablative.

“The outcome of this clinical trial will be an important step forward in establishing Swift as a safe, easily accessible route to dealing with AK and securing peace of mind for those afflicted by these irritating lesions.

“The American and European health care sectors are key to our future growth and we will continue to work with the regulatory authorities to provide the research and evidence which will secure the necessary clearance for the wider use of Swift.”

AK will typically develop on areas of the body often exposed to the sun, such as the face, hands, arms, ears and scalp, are usually up to two centimeters in size and can feel dry, rough, scaly or itchy.

The most common methods of treating AK include cryotherapy - freezing - photo dynamic therapy - light - or medicated creams and gels.

Mr Kidd also said: “An initial clinical trial carried out in Dundee saw excellent results in the treatment of AK in 11 patients.

“We are confident that these clinical trials will wield similar, successful results using our patented Swift system to target this troublesome lesion.”

Emblation said Australians are most susceptible to developing AK with an estimated prevalence among 37-55% of adults aged over 40, compared to approximately 10.2% of females and 26.5% of males in the US, and in the UK 15% in males and 6% in females.

A 2013 study found dermatologists in Germany documented an annual 1.7 million cases of AK and the condition accounted for 8.3% of the hundred most frequently treated dermatological outpatient diagnoses.

The portable Swift device allows clinicians to deliver a controlled dose of microwave energy into skin lesions, stimulating an immune response, but which does not affect surrounding tissue. It said it has been used by podiatrists and dermatologists in more than 20 countries “because of its effectiveness, particularly in the treatment of verrucae”.

The US part of the clinical trial will be supervised by Miami based dermatologic laser expert, Dr Jill Waibel, while Germany-based Professor Thomas Dirschka will oversee the programme as lead investigator.

Swift was launched in 2016 and quickly made an impression with clinicians. The firm’s growth was boosted in 2021, when it was backed by London-based specialist healthcare investors at Apposite Capital.

As well as making possible the new clinical trial, that cash injection has also fuelled Emblation’s rapid growth across Europe, the US and the Middle East. In December 2022 the firm announced the acquisition of a specialist US distributor in a seven-figure deal.

The company also earlier said it had invested around $5m (£4m) in new state-of-the-art headquarters in Stirling “to rival the best that Silicon Valley can offer”.