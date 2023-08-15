Homeowners wanting to install solar panels can no longer receive Scottish Government funding without forking out to upgrade their property’s heating system.
Green Carbon Zero Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie is bringing forward a strategy to clean up how homes in Scotland are heated – with 13% of the country’s emissions coming from the sector.
Mr Harvie is encouraging homeowners to replace traditional fossil fuel gas boilers with more sustainable heating measures such as heat pumps, which are good for the environment when powered by renewable electricity.
But it has now been revealed that funding for solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems, in the form of grants and loans, will only be made available if homeowners also pay out for a renewable heating system.
Mr Harvie said there had been a “substantial increase in the number of applications received” for solar PV and batteries, “the majority of which are not installed alongside a zero emissions heating system and therefore do not contribute directly to decarbonisation of heat in homes”.
He warned that there is a need to be “focusing finite public funding in the ways which best support” the strategy to decarbonise homes, adding that “funding is being targeted at measures which will have the biggest impact on reducing emissions from heating homes”.
Read more: Harvie calls for UK action so heat pumps lead to lower energy bills
Under the Home Energy Scotland scheme, people can obtain grant funding of £1,250 to install solar PV or battery energy systems, with an additional £4,760 available as an interest free loan.
In the 2022/23 financial year, statistics show that 1,464 solar PV devices were installed with full funding from the Scottish Government’s Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme, with interest-free loans worth £7,249,076 and grants worth just £3,750 paid out.
A total of 408 solar PV devices, with loans totalling £1,201,327 were also paid in part by the Scottish Government scheme.
Mr Harvie has confirmed that now “this funding is available where these measures are installed alongside a renewable heating system”.
Read more: Analysis: Blame the Scottish Greens? What a complete cop-out
He added that when a zero direct emissions heating system is installed such as a heat pump, “a solar PV system and battery storage can be used to generate and store some of the electricity required to run the system – reducing electricity demand and the running costs for the homeowner”.
Mr Harvie said: “A solar PV system and battery storage system would not support a household reducing demand for gas if it is installed in a home heated by a gas boiler.
“Solar PV and energy storage can reduce overall energy bills for consumers with other forms of heating such as oil and gas but they do not specifically contribute to reducing the energy required to heat homes.”
He added: “Recently we have seen a substantial increase in the number of applications received to the scheme.
"Much of this rise has been driven by a surge in applications for solar PV and energy storage systems, the majority of which are not installed alongside a zero emissions heating system and therefore do not contribute directly to decarbonisation of heat in homes.
“So we have reviewed funding to ensure that we are focusing finite public funding in the ways which best support the heat in buildings strategy aims.
“Solar PV and energy storage systems will continue to be funded through the scheme, but only where installed alongside a certified renewable heating measure, such as a heat pump, or where there is already one in place.
Read more: SNP has failed to spend any of world-leading £5m loss and damage funds
“As such, funding is being targeted at measures which will have the biggest impact on reducing emissions from heating homes.”
Scottish Conservative MSP, Liam Kerr, said: “Cutting funding for solar power flies in the face of Patrick Harvie’s rhetoric on increasing the use of renewable sources of energy in Scotland
“Serious questions must be answered by the Green minister as to why such a crucial change to this scheme was carried out without any consultation and announced without any fanfare."
He added: “It is little wonder that Patrick Harvie failed to be upfront about this.
"At a time when he’s about to stop people from selling their homes for failing to replace their gas boilers, he’s swinging the axe on solar power schemes.
“Yet again, his rhetoric simply doesn’t meet the reality and homeowners are paying the price for his failing policies.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel