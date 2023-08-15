Scottish food safety specialist LiberEat has secured a deal with an international pizza chain to deliver allergen information to more than 500 stores, including those in Scotland.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, LiberEat's AI-driven platform will be deployed by Papa Johns across the UK as a second line of defence to support the restaurant chain's food safety and quality assurance measures to protect customers against allergen risks. The technology is said to work at all stages of the food process - from supplier information to menus - ensuring allergens are displayed correctly and reducing the risk of any missing or inaccurate information.
Barry Leaper, founder and chief executive of LiberEat, said Papa Johns is a leader in embracing technology to aid its food safety processes.
“LiberEat’s mission is to make food safer for everyone," he added. "The food safety and quality assurance team at Papa Johns have proactively joined forces to protect consumers from allergens and errors.
"Its commitment to customer safety and its approach to embracing technology to aid food safety processes demonstrates its dedication to setting robust processes and tackling allergen safety seriously.”
Last year, LiberEat secured £209,000 in grant funding from Innovate UK to further advance the machine learning capabilities of its food safety platform. The technology detects allergens missed through manual data processes and is being expanded to predict a wider range of safety issues.
Philip Quinn, international director of quality assurance at Papa Johns, said: "As a major international food brand, Papa Johns is committed to providing safe and quality food to all our customers.
“Our partnership with LiberEat to adopt their innovative allergen detection technology is a testament to our proactive approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers. This technology will provide a second line of defence against allergen risks, helping us detect and prevent errors.”
