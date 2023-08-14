A bar said to be a historic hub of the Gaelic community in Glasgow is one of three sold to an English-based chain.
The Park Bar and the Brass Monkey in Finnieston and the Scarecrow in Kilsyth were acquired by Trust Inns from Dundas Heritable in a deal agent Christie & Co said underlined the strength of the hospitality property market.
Established in 1977 by the late Willie Smith, Dundas has built a strong portfolio of licensed venues.
The Park Bar says on its website: "Established in 1895, the Park Bar is a lively Scottish pub on Argyle Street.
"Providing a hub for Glasgow's Gaelic community, the Park Bar is a truly Scottish experience.
"For more than 50 years, the Park Bar has acted as a popular venue for Ceilidh music."
Brian Sheldon, of Christie & Co, said: “Despite many business owners across the hospitality sector facing ongoing headwinds, this resilient sector continues to perform and this sale demonstrates that ‘quality’ still sells in this ever-changing market.
“We had many enquiries from a broad spectrum of buyers, both operators and investors however once we engaged with Trust Inns, the process was swift, with both parties working efficiently to make the deal happen.”
Mark Brown, of Chorley-based Trust Inns, which has hundreds of pubs across the UK, also hailed the move.
He said: “We are delighted to add three high-quality sites to our Scottish estate and thank both the Dundas and Christie & Co team for working constructively with us to make this deal happen.
“We look forward to engaging positively with the excellent existing licensee teams for many years to come.”
The value of the sale was not disclosed.
