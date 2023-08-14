Packages addressed to Toby Bishop, 21, of Glenogil, Angus, were sent from Germany and declared as cat food.

But when UK Border force officers inspected one of the parcels, they found a quantity of ecstasy tablets later estimated to have a street value of £84,430 if sold in £10 batches.

Bishop was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after pleading guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

The court heard the packages were opened in July 2022 at the Coventry International postal hub and were labelled Adult Brakes Cat Food.

READ MORE: Man charged over alleged racial abuse at cricket match

Inside, however, officials discovered a haul of around 8,400 ecstasy tablets.

Following the discovery, officers from the National Crime Agency arrived at Bishop’s home where they found bags containing cannabis in a bedroom and several cannabis plants being grown inside a polytunnel in the garden.

The court heard the potential value of the cannabis was approximately £11,250.

Bishop’s phone was later analysed and found to contain images of plants growing in the tunnel as well as price lists for controlled drugs.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This was an attempt to bring a significant quantity of illegal and harmful drugs to Scotland through a brazen deception.

“This man is now serving a prison sentence following a multi-agency operation to investigate and prosecute the supply of controlled drugs.

“We are targeting all people who threaten communities across Scotland, not only drug couriers but also those who direct their movements. With each case of this kind, we can help reduce the harm these drugs inflict on those communities.”

“We will continue to work with partners to disrupt wholesale importations like this and protect the public from the serious and organised crime.”