Benriach is one of only eight distilleries in Scotland that once a year continues to practice a 'century-old tradition' which utilises entirely malted barley from its floor malting.

Every new addition of Malting Season uses carefully chosen barley types and individual bottling strengths, making each annual release 'one of a kind in its own right'.

The Third Edition of Malting Season is hand-crafted with concerto barley, chosen by master blender Dr Rachel Barrie.

The floor malted spirit slowly matures in virgin oak and first-fill bourbon casks giving a natural cask-imparted golden barley colour.

Stewart Buchanan, global brand ambassador at Benriach, said: “Every year during ‘Maltings Season’ our team hand malt select barley onsite.

"This historic process pays tribute to our founder - John Duff - and the slow craft of his historic maltings which we continue to this day in the pursuit of exceptional flavour.

“Malting Season Third Edition has malt sweetness on the nose with wild bergamot, pear and meadowsweet honey.

"The palate leads to a burst of clementine, floral honey and gentle barley spice, followed by flavours of apricot, malted almond and traces of wild cherry.”

For more information visit the Benriach website here.