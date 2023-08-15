A small Lanarkshire hotel has been acquired by a Blackpool-based pub company.
Christie & Co completed the sale of the Belmill Hotel on behalf of Bozz Co Inns Limited to Amber Taverns, a national pub group that said it is expanding its portfolio across Scotland.
The Belmill is sited in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.
The hotel, which received significant investment from previous owners, Bozz Co Ltd, features four bedrooms, an open plan bar/restaurant and an adjacent function room. There is also an outside seating area and a car park.
Frank Cogan, director of Bozz Co Inns Ltd, said: “Myself and Martin are happy to be leaving the future of the Belmill in the hands of Amber Taverns, who are in a great position to cater for the up-and-coming demands of the customers in the town.
"Brian and his team at Christie & Co quickly identified the needs of Bozz Co Inns Ltd and paired us with Amber Taverns, enabling a constructive transition period with our purchaser.”
Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The sale of the Belmill Hotel further emphasises that established hospitality businesses priced accurately will sell in the current market."
He added: "The sale comes very quickly off the back of four separate pub investment transactions, with the timescale from instruction to completion concluding three times faster than all other trading pub completions in 2023.
"All the pubs could be said to be within secondary locations across central Scotland, affirming investors current faith and strength in the Scottish pub investment market.”
Sam Frankland, of Amber Taverns said: “The Belmill’s location was perfect for Amber Taverns and following a refurbishment, we will re-open this autumn.
“The Belmill extends our geography in Scotland and when opened, it will be our seventh trading pub, with another four progressing through planning and due to open in 2024.
“We hope to further expand in Scotland over the next few years given the warm reception our pubs have received from their local communities.”
Amber Taverns has over 160 pubs across the UK.
