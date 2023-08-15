Fire crews were called out to battle a fresh blaze at an already fire-damaged former hotel in Edinburgh.
Four engines and a height appliance were despatched to a fire at the Northfield House Hotel on Lasswade Road just after 6.30pm on Monday.
Pictures online showed thick plumes of smoke pouring from the building. Emergency crews cordoned off the road while they dealt wit the blaze.
“We’ve got four appliances there at the moment and a height appliance,” a spokesperson said.
The one-time hotel closed before the pandemic and saw three fires in the space of a week earlier this month.
The same reports suggest a planning application was approved last year on appeal to demolish what remains of the hotel and create new student accommodation in its place.
