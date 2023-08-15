Police officers probing the deaths of two teenagers who attended an all-night party at a Glasgow venue have said that both were drug-related.
Officers are continuing to investigate the deaths of the 18-year-olds, who both attended a 12-hour rave at the SWG3 nightclub.
No links between the deaths have been established, and police say there was no connection between the two young men.
The sold-out event at the Galvanisers Yard part of the complex began at 2pm on Saturday, featuring DJ Ben Hemsley.
After he had finished at 10pm an after-party was held until 3am at the indoor part of the venue.
One of the teens collapsed at the huge venue around 2am, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He died a short time after admission.
The second man was found after taking unwell at Croy railway station in Lanarkshire at 11.20 pm.
He was taken to the nearby University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie but could not be revived.
Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information which could help the investigation to come forward.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two men who have lost their lives.
“So far in our enquiries it has been established that both of these men, who were unknown to each other, attended the same event on Saturday night.
“However, enquiries remain ongoing and although we are investigating both deaths as drug related at this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between these deaths.”
Officers were seen at the venue, in the Eastvale Place area of the city, yesterday. It was cordoned off for a while as they carried out an investigation.
Chief Sup Sutherlan added: “We are committed to establishing the full circumstances and are working with the venue, colleagues in the NHS and Public Health Scotland as our enquiries continue to ensure a partnership and public health led approach.”
Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4538 of 12 August.
