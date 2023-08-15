Some 5,933 penalty charge notices were issued to cars being driven into the LEZ in July - after just 2922 in June.

It means that almost 150 drivers a day are being sanctioned financially for entering the LEZ zone.

Glasgow City Council said that to allow a period of familiarisation during its first month of operation, non-compliant vehicles detected in Glasgow's LEZ received a maximum of one Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) in June 2023.

The council is set to bring in at least £600,000 in fines from the sanctions, as the penalty for breaching the zone is £60.

A scheme surcharge which started in July means that the penalty charge amount will double with each subsequent breach of the rules by the same vehicle.

Of the total number of fines issued for July, some 777 were issued for repeat LEZ contraventions, meaning that the penalty charge rate was subject to a surcharge.

Fines are being capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles and £960 for buses and HGVs.

The square mile zone - banning many older cars from entering the city centre - is aimed at improving Glasgow’s air quality.

When the LEZ zone was launched campaigners hailed the move as a “big moment” for the city that will save lives by giving residents “more breathable air”.

But it has also been heavily criticised by representatives from the hospitality and taxi trades who warn it could hammer the city’s beleaguered night-time economy - still reeling from Covid and the cost of living crisis.

The LEZ will slap drivers with escalating fines starting at £60 if their vehicles enter the area and do not meet emission standards - with petrol cars older than 2006 and diesel cars registered after September 2015 generally compliant.

The council says it is only aimed at a minority of older vehicles which are the most polluting - with up to 90% of cars thought to already meet the requirements.

The council says that all revenue incurred in running Glasgow's LEZ scheme itself, will only be used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

A council spokeswoman said: “Glasgow’s plan to phase in a Low Emission Zone was announced in 2018 to address decades of harmful air pollution in the city centre.

“Whilst up to 90% of vehicles entering the zone area are unaffected, the LEZ standards address the most polluting vehicles which disproportionately create harmful concentrations of air pollution in the city centre.

“To discourage entry into Glasgow’s LEZ by vehicles which do not meet the emission standards, the penalty rate doubles with each subsequent breach. The rate is capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs. Surcharging only takes effect however after the first or most recent penalty charge notice could be expected to have been received by the vehicle’s registered keeper."