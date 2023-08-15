A new city tea shop that will also stage mixology classes opens its doors today.
Bird & Blend Tea Co arrives in the Scottish capital with the 15th retail store in its portfolio.
The Edinburgh store is the first of three retail outlets opening before the end of the year, following its launch on the high street 10 years ago.
The store will create at least six new jobs “that will be an integral part of the imaginative and magical customer journey offered in store”.
Bird & Blend Tea Co said it aims to create a “fun, interactive in-store experience", mixing award-winning tea-based drinks including flavours like Birthday Cake and Blue Raspberry to Chocolate Digestives, Builders Breakfast Brew, and Earl Grey Crème.
The new store manager and trainee manager head up the team, supported by four tea mixologist roles.
The firm said retail stores are “the heart of Bird & Blend Tea Co” alongside its successful ecommerce business.
In addition to mixing tea, the Edinburgh team will also host live free Matcha tea demos, offer a tea matching service, showcase new and innovative flavour combinations, run mixology masterclasses and hold other events.
Bird & Blend Tea Co. was founded by Krisi Smith and Mike Turner, who met at university. Beginning their story packing tea in their bedroom and attending markets, they have built Bird & Blend Tea Co from scratch.
The firm said: “Now with a wonderfully diverse team, multiple retail stores and a thriving international online store, the brand is leading the way in tea innovation in the UK; creating a range of over 100 exciting tea flavours by blending ingredients including herbs, flowers, fruits, caramel, chocolate... and even cake sprinkles”.
Mr Turner said: “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Alongside the fast growth of the digital side of our business, we’re proudly continuing to invest in local high streets too.
“We see our stores as not just retail spaces, but as community hubs where customers can come to make connections with one another and our team, and enjoy interacting with our teas.
“For us, there will always be a place for magical in-person experiences and we’re delighted to be arriving in Edinburgh.”
Opening today with a Fringe pop-up, followed by a full opening shortly afterwards, the store will showcase its range of teas, and the largest Matcha tea range that can be found in the UK, via its bespoke Tea Wall display, alongside the wide range of tea tools and utensils and its takeaway tea bar.
The store will run its own award-winning mixology workshops, where guests can learn about tea and blend their own to take home.
On opening day, the first 50 customers will receive an exclusive Edinburgh Tote bag and free tea. The Bird & Blend Edinburgh store is at 89 Rose Street.
Scottish unemployment figure up by 24,000 over three months
Scotland’s unemployment rate has jumped to 4.0% as new figures showed a rise in the number of people out of work.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 109,000 people aged 16 and over were out of work over the period April to June – up by 24,000 on the first three months of the year. There were 2,652,000 Scots in work, down by 31,000 on the January to March figures.
Papa Johns grabs a slice of Scottish allergy technology
Scottish food safety specialist LiberEat has secured a deal with an international pizza chain to deliver allergen information to more than 500 stores, including those in Scotland.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, LiberEat's AI-driven platform will be deployed by Papa Johns across the UK as a second line of defence to support the restaurant chain's food safety and quality assurance measures to protect customers against allergen risks.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here