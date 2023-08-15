THE Scottish self-catering industry has slammed ministers for dismissing its concerns over a licensing regime for short-term letting accommodation, as new figures show majoity of operators have still to apply to scheme shortly before it is due to go live in October.
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers has declared today that the Scottish Government has “casually dismissed” its concerns over the “costly and onerous nature of short-term let licensing”.
Ministers are introducing the scheme to address the impact of the rise of unregulated Airbnb-style short-term letting accommodation, including the effects on the supply of housing for local residents and concern over antis-social behaviour.
The licensing scheme, which was due to be launched in March before being delayed for six months, is mandatory for all short-term let accommodation across Scotland, including holiday cottages, B&Bs, guest houses, pods, and yurts.
READ MORE: Investment chief steps down with attack on rates policy
But the scheme has consistently come under fire from the self-catering industry, which has warned over the cost of complying with the system.
A recent survey of around 1,270 short-let businesses by the ASSC found more than 60% of operators had yet to apply for a licence.
In addition, it said, the Scottish Government’s own figures showed that only 16% of the estimated short-term lets have applied, and that with just 34 days to go until the deadline, just 8% had been granted a licence.
The ASSC, which represents more than 1,700 members, said today that many operators had already left the sector because of the regulatory burden and warned that more will follow suit due to the impact of the regulations.
But it said that despite repeatedly flagging its concerns to the Scottish Government, its misgivings have been ignored and that it has been rebuffed in its requests for a meeting with First Minister Humza Yousaf.
It wants to meet Mr Yousaf “as soon as possible to help save jobs and livelihoods in the self-catering sector and work to put in place a fair, lawful and proportionate regulatory framework”.
READ MORE: Have Barbie and Oppenheimer sparked cinema revival?
Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC, above, said: “This is unfortunately the latest example of the casual disregard the Scottish Government shown towards the tourism industry. They failed to appoint a dedicated tourism minister but when they did, they’ve put their fingers in their ears when our sector has expressed concern about licensing.
“All of our outstanding concerns and alternative regulatory approaches were recently brushed aside by ministers. We’re meant to have a New Deal for Business but it appears to be the same old same old approach from the Scottish Government, hitting small businesses and rural areas in the pocket.
“With the clock ticking down to the licensing deadline, we need a sense of urgency and not complacency.
"Another policy disaster is set to unfold, and we sincerely hope the First Minister can get round the table before it is too late.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here