Two men have suffered serious injuries after a van was involved in a crash with a Stagecoach bus.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to what they described as a “serious crash” on the A77 road in Ayrshire.
The incident took place near to the junction with the A719 road at Galston, East Ayrshire, at about 5.30pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended and both the driver of the bus and the driver of a white Ford Transit were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
READ MORE: Appeal after woman killed in crash with articulated lorry
The 23-year-old man who was driving the single decker Stagecoach bus is said to be in a critical condition, while the 42-year-old man who was driving the van is described as being “serious but stable”.
Two passengers on the bus, a 68-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were also taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution and were later discharged.
The road was closed for several hours for crash investigation work to take place, but has now reopened.
Inspector Craig Beaver of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.
“In addition, if you were driving in the area around the time of this crash and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here