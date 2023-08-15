With big-name acts from Young Fathers to Primal Scream set to perform at the Royal Highland Showgrounds, the X by Glenmorangie lounge will offer elevated views of the Grand Parade Stage alongside its own lineup of DJ sets between Friday, August 25 and Sunday, August 27.

Amongst the 'clubbing royalty' scheduled to attend are Subculture co-founder James 'Harri' Harrigan, vocalist and producer Nightwave and 'king of disco' Billy Woods.

Celebrating X by Glenmorangie, a single malt which has been developed specifically for mixing, the lounge bar will serve a menu of whisky cocktails including a Highland Mist Slushie made with Irn Bru and a fruity Pineapple Fizz Highball using London Essence pineapple soda.

Also making its Scottish debut with Glenmorangie will be the 'Zen of Whisky immersive tasting experiences' curated by happysense, with festival goers invited to book their space for a series of meditation sessions.

Finally, this year will see the return of the Glenmorangie Lounge’s complimentary make-up station, after a reported ‘barnstorming success’ in 2022 as the Connect festival debuted with performances from The National, Idles and The Chemical Brothers.

Find more information on this year's Connect Festival here.