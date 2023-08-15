People thinking about going green with to heat their homes are being encouraged to install a heat pump system by the Scottish Government.
Green Carbon Zero Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie is leading the charge to have old gas boilers consigned to the scrap heap in favour of technology which vastly reduced emissions.
The latest plan is to require anyone applying for a grant to install solar panels to also have a heat pump installed.
While this may seem to fly in the face of attempts to get Scots to switch to renewables, Mr Harvie says that too few applications are for homes with traditional fossil fuel boilers – which won’t cut down emissions fast enough.
Heat pumps warm homes by circulating hot air drawn from the atmosphere and produce more heat than the electricity they burn. Crucially, they do not require gas or oil to run.
What do you think? Would you switch to heat pump?
Want to know more? Check out our latest coverage:
Patrick Harvie cuts funding for solar to push heat pumps strategy
Harvie calls for UK action so heat pumps lead to lower energy bills
Gas boilers set to be penalised under energy efficiency overhaul
Scottish ministers propose gas boilers ban in new buildings from 2024
Mr Harvie warned that there is a need to be “focusing finite public funding in the ways which best support” the strategy to decarbonise homes, adding that “funding is being targeted at measures which will have the biggest impact on reducing emissions from heating homes”.
The Minister said: “A solar PV system and battery storage system would not support a household reducing demand for gas if it is installed in a home heated by a gas boiler.
“Solar PV and energy storage can reduce overall energy bills for consumers with other forms of heating such as oil and gas but they do not specifically contribute to reducing the energy required to heat homes.”
He added: “We have reviewed funding to ensure that we are focusing finite public funding in the ways which best support the heat in buildings strategy aims.”
“Solar PV and energy storage systems will continue to be funded through the scheme, but only where installed alongside a certified renewable heating measure, such as a heat pump, or where there is already one in place.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel