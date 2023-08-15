Mr Moore, who has more than 25 years of wealth management experience, joins as investment director as the firm’s Glasgow office continues to expand.

Rathbones, which is currently merging with Investec Wealth & Investment, previously ramped up its presence in Glasgow with the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey in 2018.

Mr Moore joins Rathbones after 13 years with RBC Brewin Dolphin, where he served as a divisional director. He was a portfolio manager with Barclays Wealth before that.

At Rathbones, Mr Moore’s responsibilities will include maintaining one-to-one relationships with clients, managing investment portfolios, and developing client wealth strategies to help them realise their investment goals. He will report to Alistair McLean, investment director at Rathbones in Scotland.

Mr McLean said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome David to Rathbones, particularly at such an exciting time for the business. David has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to bring to the table and will be a valued addition to the Glasgow team.

"David will also be instrumental in bolstering our offering and services to both existing and potential clients in Scotland.”

Mr Moore is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. He is a trustee of The Trades House of Glasgow and chairs the investment committee. He is currently the visitor of the Incorporation of Maltmen in Glasgow, a charity that supports causes connected to the drinks and hospitality sector.

Mr Moore said: “Rathbones is a firm I have long admired. Every client’s needs and objectives are at the centre of how they manage their investments, which is something that strongly resonates with me. I believe in the importance of being a trusted adviser and having responsibility of guiding clients through each of their life stages and supporting them on their investment journeys.

“I’m joining at an exciting time for Rathbones, where the business is going through its merger with Investec Wealth & Investment.

"Once completed, the combined business under the Rathbones’ name will be the clear market leader of discretionary wealth management in the UK. I feel we have a compelling proposition and story to tell clients, and I look forward to re-establishing my client relationships and welcoming new ones seeking advice.”