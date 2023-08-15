Travel and holiday accommodation website Booking.com is in the news for all the wrong reasons as host property owners claim they have been left waiting months for money from holiday rentals.
Some claim they are due thousands of pounds, paid to the firm by guests but never passed on to the owner.
The firm has blamed an upgrade to its IT systems and promised that the money will be forthcoming.
But it looks as though it could be snowballing with others across the UK complaining of the same issue.
How does Booking.com work?
The online travel agent acts as a platform for hotel chains to sell rooms and small-town homeowners to rent out their own properties.
Similar to Air BNB, homeowners can sign up to advertise their property for short rents to holidaymakers, with the company taking a percentage of the fee and passing the rest on.
But it also advertises itsels as a one-stop shop for holidaymakers, offering flights and connections as well as accommodation.
What is the row over unpaid hosts?
For several weeks there have been growing complainst across the UK that fees which should have been passed on have not materialised.
Previously, It told customers that no payments would be processed between July 1 and July 11, but a month later the problem is still rumbling on.
There have also been cases where hosts have been invoiced by the company for its share of the rental – something which should be done automatically.
Emma Audain, who rents out a flat in Glasgow, told BBC Scotlande is owed £3,000 by Booking.com having not received any payments since June.
READ MORE: Seafront hotel in Fife seeking new owner
She said: "We have a situation where the company is accepting money from customers, and in one case we had been able to issue refunds to them, but somehow is unable to issue payments to the host.
"It doesn't add up. They last paid me in June and have been consistently offering conflicting messages such as we will receive a payment in x days, only not to receive it.
"Guests have paid and I'm not sure they will be entirely comfortable to find out this money has been swallowed by Booking.com.”
She added: "This is money we use to pay our bills, the cleaners, management fees and the like. We don't want to pass the impact of this on to guests."
Last month, 60-year-old Candy Harrison from West Yorkshire said she was last paid on June 19 and was owed £2,287 from recent bookings.
She told The Sun: "Booking.com usually charges 15% commission when guests choose to stay in my cottage in Pickering, North Yorkshire.
"This is usually deducted from the guest fee before the money is paid out to me, but I've received an invoice requesting that I pay Booking.com these fees directly.
"I've never had to do this before and they owe me over £2,000 so something is clearly not right."
What are the hosts threatening to do – how will this impact on bookings?
Host have been left hanging waiting on fees, but short of legal action to reclaim the money they say they are owed – a difficult prospect as Booking.com is based in Amsterdam – there's little they can do but wait.
READ MORE: Highlands MPs label booking.com 'irresponsible' for allowing reservations
Some have already said they will cancel bookings made by the company, and remove their properties from its lists in future.
How is this likely to be resolved?
Booking.com insists that it is "urgently working to resume payments, which were delayed as a result of a planned system maintenance".
The company told the BBC that the "majority of our partners have now received payment" but "in a small number of cases, there have been unforeseen technical issues that are being quickly resolved by our team".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here