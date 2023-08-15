Overall, road crimes in Sutherland increased by 58.7% (129.8 more offences) in the past year, against the five-year average and by 33.5% (88 more offences) from 2021-2022.

Police recorded 168 speeding offences from April 1 2022 to March 31 2023, compared with 121 the previous year.

There were two fatalities last year as a result of road accidents.

Sutherland makes up a large part of the North Coast 500 with 11 official stopping points including Dornoch, Tongue, Durness and Kylesku.

In May a warning was issued to residents in the area about dangerous driving by a group of around 30 drivers taking part in an organised NC500 road trip.

A post on a local Facebook community page for residents in the Scourie, Kinlochbervie and Durness area alleged that a group of cars "marked with numbers" are overtaking other vehicles “in seriously dangerous places”

In the same month after a motorist was caught driving 117mph in a 60 zone on the popular scenic route, which starts and finishes at Inverness Castle and takes in the rugged landscapes of the far north of Scotland.

Maree Todd, MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, said at the time:“The NC500 is not a racetrack. Folk live and work in these villages, it is completely unacceptable that they are being made to feel unsafe in their own community."

The group behind the route hope that by promoting the idea of 'slow tourism', speeding offences will be reduced.

David Hughes, chairman of the NC500 group, said:"Instead of people hairing around it in five days at breakneck speed, blocking the roads and creating a bit of a nuisance people do it in three or four visits."

Police figures do show a decline in speeding offences when the three-year average of 86 is compared with the five-year average of 92.

Chief Inspector Stuart Fitzpatrick said in a report for Highland Council that roads policing remains a focus for officers.

He said: "We maintain our presence on our Highland roads, enforcing road traffic legislation, improving road safety and investigating road traffic collisions.

"I know this has been a particular area of concern, especially with the notable increase in visitors to the Highlands.

"My team continue to engage with the Visitor Management Plan, working with various partners to ensure the Highlands continues to be a safe and enjoyable place to visit."