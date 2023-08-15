Voluntary sector organisation Wise Women is calling for those aged between 13 and 25 to respond to an online questionnaire about their lives to inform work to enhance safety in public spaces.

Figures from Rape Crisis Scotland show that more than half of initial serious sexual assaults experienced by women happen between the ages of 16 and 20 years.

Wise Women, which supports women to improve their personal safety, will launch the new survey on August 25, in partnership with Glasgow Girls Club and Glasgow Violence Against Women Partnership.

Dawn Fyfe, Chief Executive Officer at Wise Women, said: "This survey will be an opportunity for young women to tell us about their experiences of harassment and abuse in public spaces.

"We know from research that young women continue to experience high levels of harassment and abuse, and that this age group are particularly at risk of violence and abuse.

"The aim of this survey is to get young women’s voices heard."

Information from the survey will be taken to strategic and working groups with Glasgow City Council and other relevant groups to address how women’s safety can be increased in the city, particularly in public spaces.

Previous surveys have been used by Glasgow City Council to respond to concerns women have shared, such as issues with poor street lighting around the city.

The survey will be open for contributions from August 25 until November 24.

A full report of the findings will be launched with recommendations on December 8, during the 16 Days of Action against violence against women.

The Glasgow Violence Against Women Partnership is a city-wide multi-agency partnership concerned with preventing and eradicating all form of violence against women.

It takes a role in supporting the delivery of Equally Safe, the Scottish Governments strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Girls Club helps to connect girls at risk of crisis and isolation with opportunities, networks, and outcomes.

As a social enterprise, Girls Club also runs a social good digital agency, to help address the digital needs of grassroots community groups and charities.

An app containing the survey can be downloaded to smart phones to by visiting the website www.womenssafety.scot or using the QR code.

QR codes will also be displayed on posters in public spaces around the city for the duration of the survey.