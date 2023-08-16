Soho House, a group of private members’ clubs with venues across the world, is to open in Glasgow next year, The Herald can exclusively reveal.
The first Soho House in Scotland will be located just off George Square in the former Parish Halls building on George Street, overlooking Glasgow City Chambers.
The redevelopment of the A-listed building forms part of the £100 million Love Loan urban regeneration project which is taking shape in Glasgow city centre.
Offering a hub for “people involved in creative industries”, Soho House Glasgow will have various spaces for members to eat, drink and socialise across four floors - including a roof terrace.
Launched in London in 1995, Soho House has spread to over 40 locations worldwide, as well as restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas.
Forthcoming openings include Soho House Mexico City, Soho House Portland and Soho House Sao Paulo. A site in Manchester is also expected in 2024.
A new image released today shows what visitors can expect when Soho House Glasgow opens in the city next year.
Andrew Carnie, Soho House & Co CEO, told The Herald: “From its renowned School of Art to its rich architectural heritage and the city’s lively music scene, Glasgow has a creative energy which makes it an exciting choice for our first Scottish location.
“Over the last year, we’ve been building a diverse and creative community of members in Glasgow with Cities Without Houses and can now confirm that we’re bringing a Soho House to the city. We couldn’t be more humbled by the warm reaction we’ve received so far.”
Soho House has over 175,000 members worldwide and a waiting list in the region of 95,000.
Every House membership (which allows access to Soho House globally) is currently £1,300 per year for under 27s and £2,750 for over 27s.
Glasgow-based creatives who are interested in joining Soho House’s existing community in the city can apply for Cities Without Houses (CWH) membership – giving access to local events hosted by Soho House as well as entry to Soho House locations globally when they travel.
The Soho House team are heading to Glasgow this evening to host an intimate dinner to celebrate the House coming to the city with CWH Glasgow Committee members and the local creative community on the roof of The Schoolhouse building in Glasgow’s Kinning Park, which is home to the Indestructible Language installation by artist Mary Ellen Carroll.
Guests will be given a taste of what to expect when the venue opens, with Soho House’s UK Executive Chef, Nathanial Tofan, cooking up a three-course menu, bringing a taste of Soho House to Glasgow, as well as their signature cocktails.
