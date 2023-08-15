Residents in a Dundee suburb have been evacuated following a report of a possible historic ordnance item being found.

The Esplanade in Broughty Ferry is currently closed off, with a police cordon in place.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is attending to assess the item.

Police said that "several" properties have been evacuated as a precaution, with people also asked to avoid the area.