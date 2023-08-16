Members who pay £15 for an Active Club membership, the cheapest deal which entitles users to selected classes and off-peak access to the gym, will see their monthly price rise to £18 from September 7.

Those who pay £27 for unlimited access to the city's municipal leisure centres will be paying £29 from next month and the price of swimming lessons will also rise.

Glasgow Life said that like most businesses it was facing increasing costs and said it was the first time gym prices had increased in five years.

It said membership prices will be frozen until at least January 2025.

The council's arms-length organsiation said it believed memberships still offered "excellent" value for money offering services that high street budget gyms do not.

Members have no administrative fee and are not tied to a contract with access to 20 venues, including 15 gyms, 12 pools, and around 1,000 weekly fitness classes – all at no extra cost.

The council's arms-length body pledged to continue to invest in the city's leisure centres.

More than £2 million has been invested in gyms, studios and equipment to upgrade five Glasgow Club sites since late 2022.

A total of £1.2m is also being invested in Drumchapel Pool, which includes essential maintenance.

PureGym, which has over 340 branches across the country, offers off-peak memberships from £13.99 a month in Glasgow.

Virgin Active’s fitness centres vary in price depending on where you are in the country with some in London topping the £100 a month mark.

Nuffield Health's cheapest membership in Glasgow West End is £47 for an off-peak deal with a 12-month contract.

A study of more than 2,000 consumers by IWG, an operator of office and hybrid workspace, found that half of 25 to 34-year-olds have cancelled fitness memberships as a result of the cost-of-living crisis – rising to 56% for 18 to 24-year-olds.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life said: “Glasgow Life faces the same increases in operating costs as everyone else.

"This is the first increase in Glasgow Club prices in five years and the first time Learn 2 Swim charges have gone up since 2016.

"Glasgow Club’s competitively priced memberships provide booking-free access to 22 gyms across the city, which offer top-quality facilities and equipment, pools and more than 1,400 weekly fitness classes.”

It comes as union leaders are continuing to put pressure on Glasgow Life to reverse plans that will see a third of jobs cut from the museums and collections team.

In budget plans announced earlier this year, the council is seeking to save around £712,000 through reductions to the museum service's conservation and technician resources and its learning and engagement activity, as well as £26,000 from its operational budget.

The council will also save £566,000 in revenue funding due to the closure of the People's Palace and Winter Gardens for a major refurbishment.

Those whose jobs are under threat include staff who worked through the pandemic to ensure the reopening of the Burrell Collection.