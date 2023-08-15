THE annual report on Scotland’s public finances is expected to show a dramatic increase in North Sea revenue tomorrow, intensifying the debate in the SNP about oil and gas.
It means the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report 2022/23 will show a fall in the country’s notional deficit, according to a leading economic thinktank.
The Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University said that after a decade of decline, North Sea revenues would be at their highest relative to the overall economy since 2011/12.
The income includes offshore corporation tax, petroleum revenue tax and the recent energy profits levy, or windfall tax”, which increased dramatically as energy prices rose.
The GERS report invariably generates a political row over the economic foundations of an independent Scotland, but this year the debate is likely to have a green edge.
Last month, Rishi Sunak announced more than 100 new oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea despite the contribution of fossil fuels to climate change.
The SNP and their joint government partners the Scottish Greens condemned the move.
However some in the SNP, notably MPs and MSPs in the north east of the country, are concerned about job losses in oil and gas if the sector is denied potential new fields.
The GERS report for 2021/22 public spending in Scotland exceeded tax revenues by £23.7bn or 12.3% of GDP, twice the UK deficit of 6.1% of GDP that year.
The Scottish deficit was markedly smaller than the record gulf between income and spending the year before caused by the pandemic and the economic shock of lockdown.
The main driver of Scotland's improved position was higher North Sea oil and gas revenue, which jumped by £2.7bn to £3.5bn, its highest level since 2013/14.
Including a geographical share of North Sea revenue, Scottish tax revenue was 8% of the UK total, its highest level since 2014/15.
In a preview of the GERS 2022/23 report, the Fraser of Allander said it expected Scotland’s notional deficit to be smaller still, again due to increased oil and gas revenues.
However this would be partially offset by stronger spending on energy support schemes for both households and businesses and on debt interest.
Deputy director Joao Sousa said: “Because of these offsetting effects, we can’t be sure how Scotland’s net fiscal balance will compare with that of the UK as a whole for 2022/23 (5.2% of GDP), but we expect it to be relatively close - and certainly closer the 2021/22 GERS.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel