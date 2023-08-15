'Talk of the Town' will feature contributions by arts writer David Pollock, Debora Kayembe, rector at The University of Edinburgh, and a prominent sociologist, Professor David McCrone.

Mr Pollock is the author of The Edinburgh Festival: A Biography, while Professor McCrone, Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Edinburgh University, has written a number of books including Who Runs Edinburgh? He has said of it: "It is an attempt to make sense of a city I came to as a student in the 1960s, and never left. Like many people who did so, I think of myself as an insider-outsider. The question, who runs the city, is an intriguing one".

Ms Kayembe has served on the board of the Scottish Refugee Council, and is a member of the office of the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and the International Criminal Court Bar Association.

Outlining the event, the EIBF programme says: "Every year, we celebrate the excitement and joy of Edinburgh’s festival season, yet the ‘Festival City’ has not been without its critics". It promises a "fascinating discussion on the forces shaping the city's cultural power and status".

The hour-long debate will be chaired by Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald.

* 'Talk of the Town', August 17, 10:45am-11:45am, Baillie Gifford West Court. Tickets: £15.50 (concessions £13.50/£10.50). www.edbookfest.co.uk/