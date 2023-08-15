The American actress and and new fiancé Jonathan Scott both posted a photo to their Instagram accounts which showed Deschanel sporting an engagement ring with a photo caption that read: “Forever starts now”.

The photo was taken at the entrance to Edinburgh Castle.

A number of celebrities commented on Deschanel’s post offering their best wishes.

Hannah Simone, who played Deschanel’s onscreen best friend, Cece, in New Girl, commented: “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful.”

Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Claire Dearing in Jurassic World, also offered her congratulations and so did Mad Men star January Jones.

Deschanel, who has appeared in 500 Days Of Summer, Elf and Trolls, met Scott for the first time when they filmed Carpool Karaoke: The Series –Deschanel Sisters; and The Property Brothers in 2019.

Deschanel has been married twice before and wed Ben Gibbard, lead vocalist for the indie rock band Death Cab For Cutie, in 2009.

The couple divorced in 2012 and Deschanel went on to marry film producer Jacob Pechenik in 2015, whom she now shares two children with: Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.