The writer was the "surprise famous cancelled comedian" at the night being promoted by Comedy Unleashed at the Leith Arches.

He was due to appear in the show alongside Bruce Devlin, Mary Bourke, Dominic Frisby and Alistair Williams on Thursday night.

Mr Linehan has become a divisive figure in recent years because of his campaigning on transgender and gender-critical issues.

On Tuesday, the venue took to Instagram to say that the event would now not be going ahead.

The message read: ”We would like to thank the public for bringing to our attention about a comedian who had been booked for an upcoming comedy show at our venue this Thursday, which we were not made aware of until today via emails from, rightly so, outraged members of our community.

“We do not support this comedian or his views and he will not be allowed to perform at our venue and is cancelled from Thursday’s comedy show with immediate effect.

“An outside organiser was responsible for the lineup and we were unaware as to who was performing until now. We are an inclusive venue and will not allow such views to violate our space.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Linehan pointed to the legal difficulty the Stand Comedy found itself in after cancelling an in-conversation event with SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

Earlier this year, the club said a number of "key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel" were unwilling to work on the event because of “concerns about Ms Cherry's views.”

However, after the politician obtained legal opinion from leading human rights advocate, Aidan O’Neill KC, The Stand backed down and admitted that the cancellation constituted “unlawful discrimination”.

Mr Linehan, who also created the IT Crowd, said he had been given “no explanation as to what views The Leith Arches find offensive.”

“That women deserve single sex spaces and fairness in their sports? That children shouldn't be mutilated and sterilised? That JK Rowling shouldn't receive death and rape threats?

“Could I have some details? Because it sure sounds like discrimination on the grounds of my legally protected beliefs.”

Comedy Unleashed bills itself as "the home of free-thinking comedy."

Mr Linehan made his stand-up debut with the club in February, and has made three further appearances.

A planned musical version of Father Ted has also been abandoned with producers saying the writer's involvement made the show impossible to stage.