Muir Construction has started work on the 13-acre site at Westway, which will comprise two giant industrial/ warehouse units spanning 84,630 square feet (Westway 90) and 202,230 sq ft (Westway 200) respectively.

The larger unit will be capable of being split into two units of 91,110 sq ft and 118,140 sq ft.

The construction process is expected to take between 12 and 15 months, with Westway 90 scheduled to be completed in the third quarter and Westway 200 in quarter four.

The new buildings will be located close to the M8 motorway and adjacent to grocery wholesaler JW Filshill’s new distribution centre, as well as Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

Gregor King, asset manager for Westway at Canmoor, said: “We are pleased to see Muir Construction start works here at Westway. We look forward to bringing this best-in-class sustainable development opportunity to the market over the next year or so.

"We anticipate strong demand for the space due to the quality of the buildings being developed and the continued strength of the industrial and logistics market in the west coast of Scotland.”

Alan Muir, managing director of Muir Construction, added: “We are delighted to be able to start construction on site at Westway. We have extensive experience of industrial developments and look forward to delivering a high-quality end product, to meet market demand.”

Andrew McCracken, director of property firm JLL, said: “The industrial and logistics sector in Scotland continues to perform well, with demand from a range of occupiers.

"This development at Westway offers opportunities for occupiers to acquire brand new, high-specification units with good yard provision, strong environmental credentials and great connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the M8 motorway.”