Law firm Freeths declared yesterday it is starting as it means to go on in Scotland as it announced Gary Georgeson was joining from CMS as a legal director in its real estate team.
The appointment comes one month after Freeths, which has opened an office at Atlantic Quay in Glasgow, announced its “strategic launch” in Scotland.
Mr Georgeson, who Freeths noted had more than 17 years of experience in the commercial property sector “advising on all aspects of real estate matters but with a particular emphasis on development and investment work”, noted its new recruit would join partners Paul Ockrim and Nick Taylor at its Atlantic Quay office.
It declared that Mr Georgeson had “worked on some of the most prominent developments in Scotland in the last 10 years acting for a wide range of clients” from institutional investors, funders, investment companies, and developers through to small and medium sized enterprises and individuals.
Mr Ockrim said: “Just weeks after our launch in Scotland, we’re starting as we mean to go on and looking to grow the office into a full-service offering. We look forward to expanding the team and this latest hire is just the beginning.”
Mr Taylor said: “Gary has a first-class pedigree in the real estate investment market. He will help establish Freeths as a leading player in the Scottish market. His expertise will boost our client service and reinforce our team as being a place where people want to come and work.”
Freeths, which has 13 offices in the UK with its Glasgow opening, declared that its Scottish launch followed “another year of outstanding growth” with a 15% increase in turnover to £129m, which it noted was up by 220% from £40.2m in 2014, “all through organic growth”.
It describes itself as a top 50 UK commercial law firm.
Freeths employs more than 1,000 people. Its clients include Aldi, Tarmac, Experian, and Lloyds Bank, alongside "many charities, universities and private businesses".
