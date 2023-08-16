Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Osso in Peebles on behalf of Mr McGrath, who featured on the BBC’s Great British Menu culinary competition.

Christie & Co said: “Osso Restaurant is centrally located in the busy market town and attracts a good level of local trade. With the town being located just a short distance from Edinburgh, the business also benefits from the passing tourist trade.

"Osso Restaurant may appeal to an existing multiple operator or, alternatively, to an owner-operator looking to take more of a hands-on approach."

It added: “The contemporary style restaurant can seat up to 40 customers and is known for its high quality, locally sourced dishes. The restaurant also features a small bar area, where customers can enjoy a coffee or a cocktail.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire an established restaurant in the busy tourist town of Peebles.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own an established restaurant in the heart of Peebles…This is an ideal opportunity for a hands-on owner operator, or an acquisition for groups looking to expand out of city centres, with it being only a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh"