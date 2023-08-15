Two motorcyclists have been killed in a crash which has left another fighting for his life, police said.
The crash happened on the A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie in Fife on Monday, at 12.40pm.
A man, 72, and a woman, 64, were travelling on a red Honda WM motorbike when it collided with a black Yamaha Custom V Twin motorcycle.
The elderly man died at the scene and his female companion died at Ninewells Hospital.
The rider of the Yamaha, a man aged 62, was also taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was in a critical condition.
The crash happened around 1.5 miles north of the junction with the A91 and the road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation to be carried out.
Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or the motorcycles involved prior to the crash, to get in touch as your information could be vital.
“We are also asking anyone with dashcam footage that could help with our investigation into the crash to make contact with officers.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1604 of Monday August 14 2023.
