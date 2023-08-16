The Luxury Highland Lodge Park, Loch Ness, is being handled by the Business Partnership and is described as an “outstanding opportunity”.

The park comprises 23 luxury detached lodge-style houses "of a very high standard".

There are 20 two-bedroom lodges which are 89 square metres and three four-bedroom homes which extend to 133 square metres.

Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, said the park offers a new development of “high-quality, sustainable, eco lodge-style detached houses”.

Mr Fraser said: “This outstanding opportunity is set in over 17 acres of tranquil and picturesque surroundings. Each property is designed using a timber frame kit, which sits on concrete foundations with special design options.

“Please note that work is still ongoing, the site is over 90% complete externally (August 2023) with plots 1-6 habitable, a full schedule of work remaining will be made available to interested parties.

“This has advantages for new owners in that they can complete to their own specifications.”

The park is accessed via a half-mile private road.

A reception building is situated at the entrance of the park and several walking paths over the property give guests the option to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and see wildlife ranging from deer and otters to owls.

The agent added: “The site has potential to be developed further, initial enquiries have been positive with regards to adding an owner’s house in the field at the left of the entrance."

He continued: "Informal enquiries have also been made to extend the park with 20-30 modular units for two-three person occupancy.

“This extension would be in the area behind houses 10-12.

"This could be combined with the formation of a pond which also could service the need for water for the fire brigade.”

Price on application.