A Scottish holiday park development has been put brought to market for sale.
The Luxury Highland Lodge Park, Loch Ness, is being handled by the Business Partnership and is described as an “outstanding opportunity”.
The park comprises 23 luxury detached lodge-style houses "of a very high standard".
There are 20 two-bedroom lodges which are 89 square metres and three four-bedroom homes which extend to 133 square metres.
Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, said the park offers a new development of “high-quality, sustainable, eco lodge-style detached houses”.
READ MORE: Scottish hotel acquired by Blackpool pub company
Mr Fraser said: “This outstanding opportunity is set in over 17 acres of tranquil and picturesque surroundings. Each property is designed using a timber frame kit, which sits on concrete foundations with special design options.
“Please note that work is still ongoing, the site is over 90% complete externally (August 2023) with plots 1-6 habitable, a full schedule of work remaining will be made available to interested parties.
“This has advantages for new owners in that they can complete to their own specifications.”
READ MORE: Historic Scottish Gaelic pub sold to English giant
The park is accessed via a half-mile private road.
A reception building is situated at the entrance of the park and several walking paths over the property give guests the option to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and see wildlife ranging from deer and otters to owls.
The agent added: “The site has potential to be developed further, initial enquiries have been positive with regards to adding an owner’s house in the field at the left of the entrance."
READ MORE: Hotel opens new ‘enhanced luxury' offering
He continued: "Informal enquiries have also been made to extend the park with 20-30 modular units for two-three person occupancy.
“This extension would be in the area behind houses 10-12.
"This could be combined with the formation of a pond which also could service the need for water for the fire brigade.”
Price on application.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here