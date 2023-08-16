18 of the Best Online Slots to Play for Real Money

Best Online Slots and Casinos to Play At

Best Online Slot Sites Compared

Trying to fathom all the important factors that make up a safe and reliable online casino can be a headache. By thoroughly examining everything from the slot’s RTPs and bonuses to promotions and banking options, all the casinos listed below are guaranteed to offer a secure and enjoyable gaming experience.

1. All British Casino (Thunderstruck II) – The Best of British Slots

Welcome bonus for new players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. Min deposit is £20. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. See full terms here.

All slots lovers can revel in over 600 of the best slots online at All British Casino. Not only do these games offer a variety of different themes, but they also have varied wager limits, volatilities, and RTPs. Whether the game of choice is fixed or progressive jackpots, there’s something for every type of player. All the world’s top providers are here, with games from the likes of NetEnt and Microgaming to name a few.

New players get a 100% up to £100 welcome bonus for making a first deposit of at least £20. Players can also get 10% cashback on their spending, as well as a number of other ongoing promotions, including a VIP scheme. This British-themed online slot website is easy to use, and it’s possible to find a favourite game within seconds.

Pros

Award-winning site design

Lots of slots games

Games from top developers

Cons

Not many bonuses

2. Fun Casino (Inferno Joker) – The Fun Spot for Slots

Welcome bonus for new players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. Wagering is 50x bonus. Max bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Full terms apply.

Just as the name implies, Fun Casino offers nothing but a fun time for all players with some of the best online slots. After all, there are over 160 titles to choose from, including both fixed and progressive jackpots. Games come from top-notch providers like IGT, Pragmatic Play, and Microgaming. To ensure players are safe at all times, as well as guaranteeing the fairness of all their games, Fun Casino has a gaming licence from both the UKGC and the MGA.

A matched welcome bonus of 100% up to £123 is a reward for new players making a first deposit of at least £10. As for other bonuses, slots players can enjoy regular tournaments with monthly challenges. Mobile players get an app that functions well on both iOS and Android devices.

Pros

Lots of great titles

Fast payout times

Well-designed website

Cons

Few bonuses and offers

3. Great Britain Casino (Starburst) – The Best Online Slot Destination

New players only. £10 min fund. Maximum bonus conversion equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) to real funds. 65x wagering requirements. See full terms here.

With over 400 titles to choose from, all slots lovers can have a blast at Great Britain Casino. The most popular and iconic games are available, from the classic 3- and 5-reel games to cutting-edge, modern 3D graphics and immersive stereo soundscapes. These include classic titles like Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest.

For a first deposit of at least £10, all new players get 500 free spins on the Starburst slot. Unfortunately, even though this welcome bonus comes without a cash offer, the wagering requirements are extremely high at 65x. However, there are plenty of other best online slots offers and promotions, including cash drops, trophy rewards, and prize draws to keep players happy.

Pros

Massive slots variety

24/7 customer live chat support

Great for mobile play

Cons

No casino app

4. BritainBet (Froot Loot) – The Perfect Spot for Britain’s Slot Lovers

New players only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Available on selected games only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Full T&Cs apply.

Opening just a few years ago in 2020, BritainBet offers players over 1,000 slot titles to choose from, including favourites like Froot Loot, Book of Dead, Jurassic Park, and Starburst. These come from over fifty software providers like Microgaming, Betsoft, Play’n GO, and Ezugi Gaming. The site is certainly legit, with licenses from both the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

The welcome bonus is great, with the site offering new players making an initial deposit of a minimum of £20, a 200% up to £50 bonus. However, on the downside, there are no free spins included. Nevertheless, there are plenty of other lucrative promotions and offers. These include a VIP program, cashbacks, and spinner rewards. Many of these are aimed specifically at slots players.

Pros

High betting limits

Cryptocurrencies accepted

24/7 live chat customer support

Cons

No free spins bonuses

5. Slots n’Play (Rise of Merlin) – Slot Gaming at Its Best

New players only. Offer valid upon 4 deposits. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 4 deposits. 35x wagering applies. Max bet limitations per spin apply: £4. See full terms here.

For a user-friendly website with a great selection of the best online slots games, look no further than Slots n’Play casino. There is a massive range of exciting slots from a huge number of software game developers including Betsoft, Play’n GO, NetEnt, Microgaming and Big Time Gaming to name just a few. With licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, the website is guaranteed to be secure and safe for all slots lovers.

In truth, the welcome bonus is nothing to get too excited about, with all new players receiving 50% up to £50 plus 20 free spins. However, the rollover requirements for this bonus are set at just 35x. As for payments, there is a wide range of banking options, including many e-wallets like Skrill, PayPal and NETELLER. The customer support live chat is only available from 8 AM till midnight.

Pros

Many game providers

Lots of ongoing promotions

Low wagering requirements

Cons

Low deposit bonus

6. 10bet (Big Bass Splash) – The Best in Classic and Modern Slots

New customers only. Wager bonus 40x within 15 days. Max winnings = 10x bonus. Free spins validity: 7 days. Free spins max winnings = £100. Stake contribution per eligible games. Full T&Cs apply.

Slots players will be happy to find over 690 of the best online slot titles waiting for them when they sign up to play at 10Bet casino. These games are provided by developers like NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, and Pragmatic Play and include the classics as well as the most up-to-date titles available today. For players dreaming of even bigger wins, Microgaming provide over 25 progressive jackpots. 10Bet has a couple of gaming licences, one coming from the UKGC and the other from the MGA.

By signing up with a bank card, new players are entitled to a welcome bonus of 50% up to £50, along with 50 free spins, which must be used within seven days. Ten Club is the 10Bet loyalty program, though it’s invitation only and is aimed at high rollers.

Pros

Mobile app

Easy-to-navigate website

Many top software game developers

Cons

No cryptocurrencies

7. PlayOJO (Blood Suckers) – 750+ of the Internet’s Best Slots

First deposit only. 50 free spins on Book of Dead slot. Free spin valued at £0.10. See full terms here.

With an independently tested website and the constant monitoring of their games, along with a UK Gambling Commission license, PlayOJO is one of the safest casino websites to play the best online slots. There are over 750 titles covering every genre and theme possible. These include all the old favourites like Blood Suckers, Mega Moolah, and Hitman II.

The welcome bonus is a little underwhelming with just 50 free spins on offer. Nevertheless, it does come with zero wagering requirements. As expected from such a popular website, there are many other promotions and bonus offers. These include daily bonuses, a loyalty program, and many slots tournaments.

Pros

Zero wagering requirements

Great selection of progressive jackpots

Massive games catalogue

Cons

Slow live chat response times

8. Spin and Win (Book of Dead) – An Exciting Selection of Slots

1st dep only (min £10). Max. bonus £500. Valid 7 days on selected slots. 40x wagering on the sum of deposit. See the full T&Cs here.

Spin and Win offers a colourful and great-looking website that hosts over 200 of the best online slots games, including the ever-popular Book of Dead, Fluffy Favourites, Raging Rhinos, and Gonzo’s Quest. Game providers are well represented with a number of top-notch companies like Evolution, NetEnt, Microgaming, and Play’n GO. For those players making their first-ever deposit on the website, there’s a welcome bonus of 100% up to £500, which marks Spin and Win as one of the best online slots real money casinos.

There are plenty of other bonuses and incentives. Because these are updated almost daily, it’s best to check the website to see what’s new. Mobile players can enjoy the slots directly on their mobile browsers without the need for a separate app. Finally, Spin and Win players have an excellent customer support at their fingertips should they encounter any issues.

Pros

Over 630 slots games

Reputable gaming license

Games from top software providers

Cons

Long-winded KYC process

9. Grosvenor (Immortal Romance) – The Best-Known UK Casino Brand

New customers only. Minimum deposit and maximum bonus apply. Playable on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Maximum win £2000. Full terms apply.

With a history of building brick-and-mortar casinos, Grosvenor has a huge amount of casino gaming experience under their belt. In fact, it’s thanks to this experience that the company has a great reputation throughout the iGaming industry, as well as with their loyal customer base. For the slots player, there is a great selection of the best slots online games. These are all products supplied by the world’s top software game providers like Microgaming and NetEnt.

There’s a small welcome bonus of £30, with rollover requirements set at 30x. Other promotions include weekly and monthly offers as well as a Game of the Week for slots regulars with offers of free money on selected slots. With its good-looking and easy-to-use website, Grosvenor is a great place to spend some time.

Pros

Great promotions and rewards

UK based website

Generous loyalty program

Cons

Small welcome bonus

10. Casumo (Guns and Roses) – A Slots Paradise

New customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% deposit bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min deposit £10. Max. £5/spin or £0.50/line. Full T&Cs apply.

Casumo casino has built a name for itself when it comes to slots. For a start, there are over 2,000 of the best online slot titles. These include popular titles like Guns and Roses, Sweet Bonanza, Immortal Romance, and the best-known progressive slot, Mega Moolah. The casino has two reputable gaming licenses, one coming from the MGA and the other from the UKGC. These act as insurance that all their games are fair.

The welcome bonus is no biggie, at just 100% up to £25. However, there are plenty of other more generous offers. These include daily drops and wins, daily cash prizes, and many giveaways. Mobile players can utilise the instant play function to enjoy all their favourite slots on the actual website without any separate app.

Pros

Slots enjoy high RTPs

Games from top game developers

Free demo mode for all slots

Cons

Telephone customer support missing

11. Betway (Fire and Roses Joker) – The Premium Slots Experience

New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on 1st deposit of £10+. 50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements. Offer valid for 7 days. See full terms here.

Having been in the casino business since 2006, Betway is a veteran of casino games. The casino offers over 400 slots, with many coming from the excellent games provider Microgaming. Whether a player is interested in classic 3-reel slots, big-win progressive jackpots, or something more modern and sophisticated, Betway has all options covered. Some of the most popular best online slots real money titles include, Fire and Roses Joker, Mermaid Millions, Immortal Romance, Game of Thrones, and Thunderstruck II.

There’s a three-stage welcome bonus, however, the rollover requirements are pretty steep at 50x. All in all, as one of the best online slot casinos, Betway is both easy and fun to use. Mobile players can use an app, though it’s not really needed as everything works smoothly when linked directly to the website itself.

Pros

Lots of excellent slots

Over 20 years casino experience

Many customer support options

Cons

High wagering requirements

12. Magic Red (Wolf Gold) – Under the Spell of Their Slots

New players only. Minimum deposit £20. Offer valid for 24 hrs. Wagering requirement x35. Full terms apply.

Magic Red is a British-owned online casino offering slots lovers over 550 game titles to choose from. These come from top game providers like Microgaming and NetEnt. Expect to find every slot player’s favourites, like Wolf Gold, Starburst, and Thunderstruck. All new players making their first minimum deposit of £20 are rewarded with a 100% match bonus up to £25. There are also plenty of other promotions, including VIP rewards.

With a couple of great gaming licenses from the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, Magic Red casino is a safe place to play the best slots online. In addition, there are many payment options, which makes getting started that much faster. There is no need for a special app for mobile gaming as everything plays perfectly on the mobile browser.

Pros

UKGC and MGA casino licenses

Lots of banking methods

All the latest games

Cons

No 24/7 customer support

13. 32Red (Avalon II) – A Great British Casino Institution

New accounts only. Min £10 deposit. Debit card only. 50x wagering on bonus. Super Spins wagering 30x. Game contributions vary. Max stake applies. Full T&Cs apply.

Having launched in 2002, 32Red brings a ton of knowledge to the table, thereby ensuring that players get only the very best online gaming experience. Microgaming and NetEnt are some of the main software game developers that wow slot players with incredible graphics, immersive soundscapes, and lively animation. There are well over 320 of the best online slot titles to try, with all genres covered from 3- and 5-reel classics to modern 3D graphic stories with bonus rounds.

Regarding bonuses, the welcome bonus for first-time depositors is 150% up to £150. However, the initial deposit must be made using a debit card. The site features loads of banking options, with the site’s security ensured thanks to a gaming license from the Gibraltar Government.

Pros

Huge number of progressive jackpot slots

Many classic slot machines

Some high RTP slots

Cons

Few wagering requirements

14. Unibet (Sweet Bonanza) – Play Every Type of Slot

New customers only. Min. deposit £10. Money back as casino bonus. Bonus expires after 30 days. Wagering requirements apply: 50x. Full terms apply.

Though Unibet is probably best known as a sportsbook, they have built up an online casino to the point where they are able to offer slots players over 1,000 slot titles. With such a massive selection, expect to find virtually every genre, theme, and style of gameplay covered. Whether a player is looking for the best slots online based on comics, TV shows, fantasy, or movies, there’s something here for everyone, including the possibility of some gigantic wins thanks to progressive jackpots.

The welcome bonus of £40 is rewarded to all new players making a minimum initial deposit of £10. Other bonuses and promotions are available, though they change on an almost daily basis, so be sure to check the website each day. Mobile users get an app, though the selection of slots is smaller with around 800 games.

Pros

Famous UK casino brand

Regular promotions

Quick withdrawals

Cons

Mobile players lack full range of games

15. Slots Magic (Frost Queen) – A Slot Lovers Dream

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First deposit only. Min deposit £10. Max bonus £50. Spin Value: £0.10. Max Extra Spins: 50. See full terms here.

Pros

Reputable gaming licence

Huge number of slot titles

Low wagering requirements

Cons

Slow payouts

16. William Hill (Gold Blitz) – A History of Betting

New customers only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Min £10 stake. Max 100 free spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros

24/7 customer support

Great selection of banking options

Well-known casino brand

Cons

Not many game providers

17. Mr Green (Cash Volt) – A Charming Gambler

New customers only. Opt-in required. 1x per customer. Free spins on Lucky Mr Green only. Max. 20 free spins at £0.10/spin with 35x wagering. Spins expire 72 hours from issue. Full terms apply.

Pros

Unique theme

High-quality slots games

Lots of bonuses and promotions

Cons

Not many banking options

18. Betfred (Age of the Gods) – A Trustworthy Website

New customers only. £10 min transfer and stake on casino slots within 7 days. Max bonus 200 free spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free spins expire after 7 days. See full terms here.

Pros

Lots of ongoing promotions

Great selection of progressive jackpot slots

Easy-to-use website navigation

Cons

Withdrawals take a minimum of 48 hours

How to Select a Casino Site with the Best Slots Online

Before taking the plunge and signing up with the first good-looking website you come across, it’s essential to consider a number of important factors. Let’s go through some of them below:

License : А license from a respectable gambling regulator acts as a guarantee that online casinos function within the laws, rules, and legal framework set forth in their licence.

: А license from a respectable gambling regulator acts as a guarantee that online casinos function within the laws, rules, and legal framework set forth in their licence. Bonuses : Look for the biggest slots bonus that can be found. Then look at the small print to ensure it’s really a good deal. Watch for the wagering requirements, time and game limits.

: Look for the biggest slots bonus that can be found. Then look at the small print to ensure it’s really a good deal. Watch for the wagering requirements, time and game limits. RTP% : The Return to Player is an important number for finding out how much money will be returned to a player over time. The higher this number, the better.

: The Return to Player is an important number for finding out how much money will be returned to a player over time. The higher this number, the better. Payment options : Simply put, the more, the merrier. Make sure the favourite method is listed.

: Simply put, the more, the merrier. Make sure the favourite method is listed. Customer service: Always look for 24/7 live chat as a given. This is the fastest means of getting help with any issues or problems.

A UKGC License and Advanced Security

All the best online slot casinos listed here have reputable and serious gaming licenses. This is super-important for a number of reasons. The first is that online casinos must abide by certain standards and rules in order to be able to operate legally. These include separating players’ funds from their own, having the games and software checked regularly to ensure the RNGs are random, and utilising top-notch encryption to keep players’ banking and personal details out of the wrong hands. If players have any disputes or complaints with their casino, they can turn to the UK Gambling Commission for help.

A Simple Registration Process

All of today’s reputable casinos require players to follow KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements. These rules ensure players are of legal age to gamble, as well as acting as a check for any money laundering activities.

The sign-up and KYC process often look like this:

Find a casino, then hit the sign-up button Fill in the required details. Upload a form of photographic ID (like an ID Card or Passport) Upload a recent utility bill showing the address Wait for confirmation.

Generous Slots Bonuses and Promotions

All new players making their first deposit at one of the best slot sites are rewarded with some kind of welcome bonus. These matched bonuses are often added to the players’ bankroll instantly. On the whole, the vast majority of matched bonuses come with a select number of free spins as well, which can be used on selected machines.

According to bestonlinecasinooffers.net, you should always read the bonus terms and conditions. Look for the wagering requirements, as this will state how many times the bonus amount or free spins must be wagered before a player can withdraw any winnings.

An Extensive Slots Catalogue and Plenty of Other Games

Ideally, all slots lovers should be looking for online casinos that offer the widest selection of the best online slots games. There are several reasons for this, but considering just how easy the whole gameplay is, many players might get bored with a small choice.

All the casinos listed here offer classic 3- and 5-reel games with any number of paylines. However, for those looking for more modern slots, there are plenty of 3D games, as well as those with interesting narratives and characters. Finally, there are the slots with life-altering progressive jackpots.

Easy Mobile Gaming

Some years ago, when the Internet was more primitive, downloading a casino’s app was necessary to be able to play your favourite games on mobile. Today, all online casino games have been mobile-optimised to stream seamlessly and be played instantly, making apps an unnecessary addition. While some casino sites still offer separate apps, most of the best online slots are advanced enough to play directly from the casino’s own website on your mobile.

Safe and Fast Payment Options

As all online casinos and bingo sites UK are looking to attract new customers, it’s only natural that they should offer many different types of payment options simply for the convenience of their customers. Keep in mind there can be sizable time differences between various payment methods. The same goes for any fees that might be incurred for moving funds. When you’re searching for the best online slot casino for you, it is important that you make sure the new online casino accepts your preferred payment methods for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

FAQs

Is there a strategy to winning online slots?

Not really. Winning the best online slots comes down to luck. All players have the same odds of striking it lucky. However, by looking at the slot’s volatility and choosing one with the highest RTP%, it’s possible to slightly improve your winning chances.

Do people actually win on online slots?

Absolutely! The best online slots pay out thousands of pounds each day. Depending on the volatility of the game in question, it’s possible to land both big and small wins with relatively little funds. For example, in 2015, a British soldier called John Haywood landed an astounding £13.2 million jackpot with a tiny 25p bet.

Which online slots have the best payouts?

There’s no real objective answer to this question, as many factors are combined to decide on the largest payouts for online slot games. These include things like the type of game, maximum bet size, and any wagering requirements that need to be fulfilled before withdrawal. Overall, it’s a good idea to examine the pay table and the slots RTP% to get a better idea of how often and how much a slot machine could offer in prizes.

Which online slots offer the biggest jackpots?

All the above-recommended online casinos offer different types of exciting progressive slots. These take a percentage of every wager placed across a network of machines. One of the biggest of these is Mega Moolah from Microgaming, with prizes commonly rising to about £10 million.

What are the best online slots that pay real money?

It’s a good starting point to look for slots with a high RTP% as this will help a bankroll last longer. With this in mind, below are listed five of the best online slots real money UK games, along with which online casinos they can be found in:

Responsible Gambling: Responsible gambling is an awareness from both players and the iGaming industry of the importance of preventing and dealing with gambling addiction. The general idea is to nip any potential problems in the bud before they escalate and lead to serious gambling-related issues. As such, along with licensing authorities, casino businesses now offer many more tools to help those who may find themselves falling into gambling problems.

These include timeouts, casino account funding limits, and self-exclusion. In addition, the sign-up verification process can help prevent underage gambling and fraud. For those struggling with gambling issues, there are a number of support services providing resources and assistance, including both counselling and therapy. Some of these organisations are listed below.

This article was brought to you by Amici IT and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald