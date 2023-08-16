Regular flyers from Edinburgh Airport could save on parking fees - with a nearby garage up for rent for less than £40 a week.
Close to 15 million people a year fly to and from the airport, with many who work in London's business district using it to fly direct to London City Airport rather than buying propery in the English capital.
While airport parking is notoriously expensive, a solution for regular flyers could be at hand.
The garage on Turnhouse Road is up for rent for £38 per week, or £165 per calendar month.
It's located a nine minute drive from the terminal, with the Airlink bus passing by the bottom of the road and taking just 10 minutes, though there is a deposit of £200 to be paid.
Read More: Former workshop on sale as £300k flat
A person wishing to use the parking facilities at Edinburgh Airport between Monday 21 and Friday 25 of August would pay a minimum of £43.99, with the journey including either a shuttle bus or a 12 minute walk to the terminal.
To park for a month, from August 21 to September 21, would cost between £151.50 for the cheapest option and £233.99 for the most expensive.
The nearby Flying Scot offers cheaper parking, but comes in at £39.99 for a week and £121.99 for a month.
It comes after a former workshop in the Morningside was put on the market as a one bedroom flat with an asking price of close to £300k.
A planning application granted in November 2020 approved a proposal to turn a lock-up on Woodburn Terrace from a "single-storey workshop and office space into a one-bedroom dwelling".
It remains on the market for offers over £290,000.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here