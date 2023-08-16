Close to 15 million people a year fly to and from the airport, with many who work in London's business district using it to fly direct to London City Airport rather than buying propery in the English capital.

While airport parking is notoriously expensive, a solution for regular flyers could be at hand.

The garage on Turnhouse Road is up for rent for £38 per week, or £165 per calendar month.

It's located a nine minute drive from the terminal, with the Airlink bus passing by the bottom of the road and taking just 10 minutes, though there is a deposit of £200 to be paid.

A person wishing to use the parking facilities at Edinburgh Airport between Monday 21 and Friday 25 of August would pay a minimum of £43.99, with the journey including either a shuttle bus or a 12 minute walk to the terminal.

To park for a month, from August 21 to September 21, would cost between £151.50 for the cheapest option and £233.99 for the most expensive.

The nearby Flying Scot offers cheaper parking, but comes in at £39.99 for a week and £121.99 for a month.

