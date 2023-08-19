The festivities come to an end this weekend, with the World Pipe Band Championships taking over Glasgow Green as groups of talented musicians from every corner of the globe battle it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

It’s interesting that these events should coincide with the news that the Park Bar in Glasgow’s West End, a historic hub for the city’s Gaelic community and the host of many a raucous evening of live music has been sold to English-based chain, Trust Inns.

With many now reminiscing of nights spent at the beloved Argyle Street pub to a soundtrack of fiddles, uilleann pipes and accordions, we’ve decided to round up a list of ten bars across Glasgow which run lively and welcoming traditional Scottish music sessions all year round – long after the Piping Live! fun has finished.

The Ben Nevis

1147 Argyle Street

A cosy and quiet pub by day, the Ben Nevis bar truly comes alive in the evenings and hosts three trad music sessions each week on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Each session is led by a few core musicians who are accompanied by new guests each week meaning you’re guaranteed a different set-up every time.

They’re sister venue, The Machair Bar on Great Western Road, also offers its own weekly trad night which has proven just as popular.

The Islay Inn

1256 Argyle Street

A lively atmosphere and friendly bar staff can be found at the Islay Inn on Argyle Street alongside a selection of over 100 whiskies from distilleries across the country.

There’s a regularly updated programme of live music on the go including tutor-led Glasgow folk workshops which encourage participants to learn more about Scottish music and instruments as well as trad and Irish trad sessions.

The Aragon

131 Byres Road

A traditional pub which prides itself in offering the ‘best of Scottish Hospitality’ and a bar that’s fully stocked with a range of Ales and Lagers.

Popular with students thanks to its proximity to the University of Glasgow, keep an eye on the Aragon’s social media for updates on live music events throughout the year.

The Clutha Bar

187 Stockwell Street

The Clutha is easy to spot thanks to a mural featuring a number of famous faces from Charles Rennie Mackintosh to Billy Connoly which decorate its Clydeside exterior.

Known as one of the best spots in the city for live music with performances every night, they also host a regular Trad Folk Jam session with an open stage for anyone brave enough to take a turn.

The Lismore

206 Dumbarton Road

A ‘world-famous whisky bar’ in Partick which is named after a small Hebridean Island and has a traditional feel with dark wooden interiors and stained glass windows.

Choose yourself a dram from their extensive range of Scottish spirits and pull up a chair for one of their weekly trad sessions.

Stravaigin

28 Gibson Street

Aside from serving one of the best Sunday roasts in the city, Stravaigin offers a laid-back and comfortable space for taking in live music in the heart of the West End.

Although the bar recently underwent a revamp under new owners, Metropolitan Pub Company, plenty of original features have remained the same as they were when it was first opened on Gibson Street almost 30 years ago.

The Old Toll Bar

1 Paisley Road West

One of Glasgow’s oldest pubs which has been referred to as one of the city’s greatest ‘hidden treasures’ is home to a Sunday afternoon folk session with musicians of all experience levels invited to join in.

Scotia Bar

112 Stockwell Street

The Scotia Bar can trace its history on Stockwell Street all the way back to 1792.

Although many have passed through their doors since then, the team say that live music is their true passion which is evident in a fully pack gig list released each month.

Those looking to hear trad music should visit the bar on Thursday evenings.

Redmond’s

304 Duke Street

A venture to the East End in search of Redmond’s of Dennistoun will see you rewarded with an impressive selection of craft beers, cocktails and fluffy steamed bao buns.

While they’re possibly better known for pub quizzes and weekend DJ sets, they also host the occasional trad session on a Sunday.

Òran Mór

731 – 735 Great Western Road

Of all the bars on our list, this is perhaps the most spectacular setting for live entertainment.

The former Kelvindale Parish Church is now the home to the ‘world famous’ A Play a Pie & A Pint and has welcomed everyone from Amy Winehouse to Calvin Harris to its stage.

For trad music, make a beeline for their whisky bar which hosts multiple live sessions every single week.