Alistair Boath, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene on July 31 after an incident which involved a bus.

The incident happened around 11.55pm on Glasgow Road.

Mr Boath had worked at BBC Scotland as a recording operator and was from the Strathblane area.

In a statement, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Alistair who was well known in the area and was loved by family, friends, and former colleagues at the BBC, where he worked for many years.

Read More: Police say double teen deaths after 12-hour SWG3 party 'were drug-related'

“We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.”

Police Sergeant Ruth Aitchison of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Alistair’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to please contact us through 101 quoting reference number 4407 of Monday, 31 July, 2023."