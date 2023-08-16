A GLASGOW publican has handed the reins of her popular bar in the city’s east end to her daughter after 10 years in charge.
Anne Dickie, who began her career in the trade in 1976, has transformed the fortunes of The Woodend Bar in Mount Vernon since acquiring the pub in “tired” condition in 2001.
Now, after nearly half a century in the industry and more than two decades at The Woodend, she has handed the keys of the Hamilton Road venue to daughter Lesley Weaver, who herself has worked in the pub for 22 years.
Ms Dickie, who worked at pubs such as Ocean’s Eleven on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street early in her career, before going on to manage The Phoenix on Stepps Road, the International Bar on Aikenhead Road, the Queen’s Park Bar on Dixon Avenue and the Argosy on Paisley Road West, said: “I feel very lucky to have done a job I love for so long.
“People come into the pub as strangers and leave as friends, whilst our regulars are like family. There has been constant fun and laughter along the way, as well as a lot of blood, sweat and tears.
"Pubs have been through some tough times but, thanks to a loyal team of staff and fantastic regulars, we’ve got through. It’s a dream come true to be passing the pub onto Lesley – she’s passionate about The Woodend, and it’ll be in safe hands.”
The Woodend Bar is run under lease from Star Pubs & Bars, a division of brewing giant Heineken. Ms Dickie is credited with turning it into a thriving community pub and continually reinvesting in its fabric, having redecorated numerous times, adding a new dining area and function room, and extended the garden.
The pub hosts a weekly quiz, screens sports, and offers entertainment nights and is also said to enjoy a good reputation for its food, with traditional dishes such as lentil soup and steak pie especially popular.
Star Pubs & Bars presented Ms Dickie with an award to recognise her achievements at the pub.
Matt Dyson, the company’s operations director for Scotland: “It’s a great honour to present this award. Anne has put her heart and soul into The Woodend Bar, and it’s a fantastic local with the warmest of welcomes. Numerous trends and bars have come and gone over the past two decades, but The Woodend and its exceptional hospitality have stood the test of time. Lesley has learned from the best and always goes above and beyond for customers. It’s great news for the community that The Woodend is staying in the family.”
Ms Weaver, who is planning to stage fundraisers for local causes at the pub, said: “I get a buzz from running The Woodend Bar every day; I can’t think of any other job that would give me so much satisfaction.”
