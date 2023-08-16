Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has said he will consider legal action if a decision to cancel a comedy show he was scheduled to appear in at the Edinburgh Fringe is not reversed.
On Tuesday evening, Leith Arches announced on Instagram that it was to cancel a Comedy Unleashed show on Thursday evening after learning that Linehan would be the “special guest”.
The venue claimed it did not know he would be appearing beforehand.
Linehan is known for his outspoken views on trans rights.
We want to know – is the venue right to cancel the show? Vote now in our reader’s poll:
Read more about the decision to cancel shows at the Fringe:
Leith Arches axe show featuring Graham Linehan
Inside Joanna Cherry's face-off at The Stand
Joanna Cherry calls for SNP to renegotiate coalition deal with Greens
Flynn backs Cherry in row with Stand
Speaking to TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer on Wednesday morning, Linehan said: “It was cancelled within a couple of hours. So I had two hours of excitement and fans saying they were going to go.
Leith Arches posted the cancellation announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: “We would like to thank members of the public and our community for bringing to our attention a comedy act billed to perform at our venue this Thursday.
“We were not made aware of the line-up of this show in advance.
“We have made the decision to cancel this show, as we are an inclusive venue and this does not align with our overall values.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here