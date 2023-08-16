The Springwood Estate is located near to the historic market town of Kelso, and was bought over by current owners Cove in 2022.

The company has committed to £8m in improvements, and the first phase has now been completed.

The £3m works include 29 new luxury holiday homes complete with driveways, a communal firepit community space and a play area surrounded by natural wildflowers and bordered by the River Teviot.

Five new riverside premium lodges have also been built, designed with glass-faced balustrades, hot tubs, wildflower gardens and open space wide lawns.

Additionally, the historic Roxburgh house stables have been refurbished to create a purpose-built luxury owners lounge featuring indoor and outdoor dining and social spaces, a sunken garden, rustic firepits set within the original cobbled courtyard.

Kyle Robertson, General Manager at Cove’s Springwood Estate Holiday Park, said: “Springwood is a tranquil holiday haven immersed in nature – and these upgrades go a long way to improving the park and the amenities on offer.

“The new lodges are of a really high specification and will appeal to small groups, couples and families who want high-end, beautifully-designed accommodation. Our new bar and owners’ lounge area welcomes everyone – it’s open to owners, hire fleet guests and residents of the retirement village with ample parking spaces, lovely indoor and outdoor areas, and it’s dog-friendly.

“The upgrades will help us, as a business, meet the demand for the ever-growing number of guests exploring this wonderful part of the country. We’ve seen a huge rise in demand already.

“In addition to the new accommodation and facilities, we have also opened up the entire park to focus on dog-friendly walks and riverside strolls along the banks of the River Teviot. Everything has been designed to embrace the park’s natural environment. Whether it’s spotting wild animals, immersing yourself in the beautiful parkland and woodland areas, or enjoying the sound of the River Teviot where salmon jump in and out of sight, it’s a one-of-a-kind quiet natural habitat for owners and guests to treasure.”

Allan Baillie, Director at UNICK Consulting Ltd, said: “The setting of Springwood Estate Holiday Park is serene. There’s an abundance of green space, the beautiful river, natural flowers and a real sense of peacefulness. Our design brief was to capture all of that and create a series of residential and community spaces to reflect and respect the site’s natural beauty.

“We were delighted to work with Cove to deliver a newly improved staycation venue that allows visitors to get closer to nature and switch off.”