Popular Halloween event GlasGLOW will return to Glasgow's west end for its sixth year.
Now a routine fixture in the city's calendar, this year's iteration of the sound and light show is themed on the movie Ghostbusters.
Dubbed Who You Gonna Call, the event is expected to draw 90,000 people to the Botanic Gardens having last year seen 30,000 tickets sold in the first 12 hours.
Oli Norman, CEO of itison and founder of GlasGLOW, said: “We grew up loving Ghostbusters and we’re excited to finally unveil Who You Gonna Call - a brand-new creative for this year’s GlasGLOW inspired by the film – it’s going to be epic.
"The Itison Pumpkin Fund also returns this year – to date we’ve raised £60,000 for local charities and donated thousands of tickets to charities and good causes in the local area.
"It’s always been important to us that with GlasGLOW comes good and we’re hoping this year to raise even more than the £15,000 raised at last year’s event."
Organisers said this year's event will include a relaxed session, on November 2, giving anyone with sensory difficulties the chance to attend a quieter GlasGLOW experience with reduced capacities and a lower sound level.
GlasGLOW is the UK's biggest Halloween event with organisers saying it creates 150 event sector jobs and has a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.
It will run from October 27 to November 5.
