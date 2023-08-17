Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has announced the shortlisted entries for The Glasgow Business Awards 2023, for which The Herald is media partner.
Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, the awards are marking their 25th anniversary with a black-tie ceremony on October 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central. There are 17 categories in total.
Finalists have been named in 14 categories, and a further two winners will be announced on the evening: the Award for Lifetime Achievement and Most Outstanding Business. The latter will be selected from the winners of the other categories.
The remaining category, Glasgow’s Favourite Business, is the only award voted for by the public. This category shortlist will be announced in the coming days, with the public invited to cast their ballots.
Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Glasgow has such a vibrant business community, and it brings the entire Glasgow Chamber of Commerce team great pride to shine a light on a selection of the city’s excellent companies and organisations.
"Throughout all the challenges of the past few years, these businesses have shown great resilience and continued to flourish and inspire us all in Glasgow."
The Glasgow Business Award for Best Performing Large Business: A.C. Whyte & Co, Allied International Credit UK, Allied Vehicles, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kibble, and Kura.
The Glasgow Business Award for Best Performing Small-Medium Business,
sponsored by Beam Digital and Design: Connect Three, DMG Services Group, Excel Vending, Lochlie Construction, Rocket Exhibitions and Events, and Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms.
The Glasgow Business Award for Business Resilience, sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District: Allied Vehicles, Occutrace, One4Growth, Premiership Experience, and Rocket Exhibitions and Events.
The Glasgow Business Award for Community Wealth Building, sponsored by Glasgow City Council: Glasgow Care Foundation, Golf It!, Homes for Good, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, and Urban Union.
The Glasgow Business Award for Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP: Darren McGhee of DMG Services Group; David MacDonald of Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging; Gordon Coyle of MDH Recruitment; James Fleming of The Power Within Training and Development; Ruby Sweeney of The Events Hub; and Susan Aktemel of Homes for Good.
The Glasgow Business Award for Excellence in Communications, sponsored by The Herald: Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Glasgow City Innovation District, Glasgow Life, and KC Group Shipping.
The Glasgow Business Award for Fair and Healthy Workplace, sponsored by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde: A.C. Whyte & Co, Barrhead Travel Group, City of Glasgow College, KC Group Shipping, Kibble, and Scottish Sports Futures.
The Glasgow Business Award for Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Ambassador Theatre Group: Elite Contract Furniture, Excel Vending, FatBuzz, Fayre Play, and Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms.
The Glasgow Business Award for Green Champion, sponsored by ScottishPower: Connect Three Solutions, Glasgow Caledonian University, Kabloom, Lead Powerful Impact, Peel Ports Clydeport, and Scottish Sports Futures.
The Glasgow Business Award for Innovation in Business, sponsored by KubeNet: Fayre Play, ICL Tech, Morgan Goodwin, Onboard Maritime, Optimum Business Growth, and The Power Within Training.
The Glasgow Business Award for International Trade: Collins Debden, Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging, House of Glenroy, Morgan Goodwin, and Premiership Experience.
The Glasgow Business Award for Net Zero Achievement, sponsored by Glasgow City Council: Cassiltoun Housing Association, Cryptic, Dear Green Coffee Roasters, Kabloom, Lochlie Construction, and Matthew Algie.
The Glasgow Business Award for Sustainable Development, sponsored by Scottish Water: DataVita, Glasgow Wood, Matthew Algie, Peel Ports Clydeport, and WEEE Scotland.
The Glasgow Business Award for Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by City of Glasgow College: Andrew O'Brienof J.G.B Steelcraft (UK); Jane Edgar of Onboard Maritime; Jon Hill of JACK RYAN; Roberta Carlone of Hilton Glasgow; Tala Cook of ALT; and Victoria Nicol of My Language Connection.
Mr Muir added: “Our thanks as always go to our title sponsor Royal Bank of Scotland and the strong array of category sponsors including media partners The Herald and Glasgow Times. Congratulations to all the shortlisted businesses, we wish them the best of luck for the awards this October in our special 25th anniversary year.”
