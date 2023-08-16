Scotland’s deficit remains unsustainable in the long-term despite an improvement last year which could be a blip, two leading economic think tanks have warned.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies and Fraser of Allander Institute sounded a note of caution as the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report was published.
It showed the notional gap between how much Scotland raises in taxes and benefits from in public spending narrowed from 12.8% to 9% of Scottish GDP, or £19.1billion, last year.
This was due to a surge in North Sea oil and gas revenue during the energy crisis, with Scotland’s 89% geographical share increasing by £6.9bn to £9.4bn in 2022/23.
SNP Wellbeing Economy Neil Gray welcomed the drop in Scotland’s deficit, while the UK’s stood still at 5.2% of GDP for the second year in a row.
He also said an independent Scotland would have the powers to make “different choices, with different budgetary results, to best serve Scotland’s interests”.
However the two think tanks said Scotland’s notional deficit continued to be a problem, and could force an independent Scotland facing tax hikes and spending cuts.
READ MORE: Scotland's public finances improve thanks to surge in North Sea cash
The IFS said that Scotland’s deficit remained “substantially higher” than the UK’s as a whole, equivalent to an extra £1,530 per person, mostly due to higher public spending in Scotland.
Moreover, it would stay well above the UK deficit unless there was another substantial increase in oil and gas revenues - but these were forecast to fall.
It said that if Scotland’s onshore economy matched that of the UK as a whole, Scotland’s deficit would by 7.5% of GDP in 2027/28, while the UK’s would be around 1.8% of GDP.
The difference would be more than £2,500 per person to Scotland’s disadvantage.
IFS Associate Director David Phillips said: “In contrast to the situation for the UK as a whole, the surge in oil – and especially gas – prices last year led to an improvement in Scotland’s fiscal position.
“However, Scotland’s notional fiscal deficit remained substantially higher than that of the UK as a whole – 9% of GDP, compared to 5.2%.
“And the gap is set to widen again from next year if oil and gas prices fall back as forecast.
“As it stands Scotland’s notional fiscal deficit is just that – notional.
“It is subsumed within wider UK government borrowing on behalf of the whole country. Independence would change that.
“To avoid even bigger spending cuts or tax rises than in the rest of the UK over the coming decades, an independent Scotland would need to see a sustained boost to economic growth.
“That’s certainly possible – indeed, during the 2000s, Scotland’s employment, earnings and economic growth outpaced that of the UK as a whole.
“But the decline in oil and gas output in the North Sea and associated onshore economic activity – noticeable since the referendum in 2014 – would present some tricky headwinds.”
READ MORE: SNP signals 'faster acceleration' away from oil and gas despite boost
In their response to GERS, the Fraser of Allander said the report was a starting point for a discussion about the “immediate choices, opportunities and challenges that need to be addressed by those advocating new fiscal arrangements”.
Director Mairi Spowage said: “Here the challenge is stark, with a likely deficit far in excess of the UK as a whole, other comparable countries or that which is deemed to be sustainable in the long-term.
“It is not enough to say ‘everything will be fine’ or ‘look at this country, they can run a sensible fiscal balance so why can’t Scotland?’. Concrete proposals and ideas are needed.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel