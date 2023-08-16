It says much about the scale of the UK’s cost of living crisis that a drop in annual UK consumer prices index inflation to 6.8% could be construed in any way as even a mild relief. Yet it is understandable that it has been viewed in this way in some quarters today, such is the state of things.

However, for the avoidance of doubt, the fall in inflation is not, under any circumstances, a matter for celebration, or a reason for the Conservatives to give themselves a pat on the back.

Annual UK CPI inflation is nearly three-and-a-half times the 2% target rate set for the Bank of England by the Treasury. This means that households are having to deal with a continuing surge in prices, with the increases they have already had to endure now baked in and the fresh pain coming on top of what we have seen already.

The fall in annual UK CPI inflation to 6.8% in July, from 7.9% in June, was revealed in the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics.

Annual inflation in the eurozone in July was 5.3%, official figures show. In the US, annual inflation was 3.2% last month.

So the UK picture is clearly grim on both an absolute and relative basis. Experts, including former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Danny Blanchflower, have highlighted Brexit as a particular factor in the UK’s woe.

Households in the UK continue to face an absolutely miserable economic situation, amid the general cost of living crisis and a hike in benchmark interest rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%.

Businesses are also experiencing tough times indeed amid the UK’s inflation crisis.

Andrew McRae, Scotland policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It is, of course, welcome news that the promised reverse in inflation is finally beginning to stick. That being said, the rate remains at more than triple the Government’s target, so we’re nothing like out of the woods yet.

“Although inflation is slowly falling, our latest research shows that business confidence is down and revenues have not been increasing at a sufficient rate to absorb cost rises.”

So, while there might be some mild relief that UK inflation is continuing to fall (even if this has long looked inevitable because of base-year effects and the slight cooling of energy prices), there is precious little light at the end of the tunnel for households and businesses on cost pressures.

UP: Frasers Group shares 7p higher at 818p in late afternoon trading

DOWN: Annual UK consumer prices index inflation down from 7.9% in June to 6.8% in July, figures published today by the Office for National Statistics show