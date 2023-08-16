Whether you're a casual casino player, a sports fanatic, thrive in the online bingo hall, or love dealing hands at a live poker table, finding an all-in-one gambling site is important for maximising your enjoyment. Expert reviewers have assessed the top gambling sites available to UK players to unearth what's so good about each one. So, let's take a look!

DISCLAIMER: It's important to remember that although online gambling is largely seen as a fun hobby, it inherently involves a level of risk for all participants. You should never gamble with money you aren't prepared or be able to lose. Gambling is not, and should never be perceived as, a means to resolve financial troubles. Online casinos and sports betting should be approached and treated as a pleasurable, social activity.

UK Gambling Sites

All British Casino - Cashback Deals and Other Promos

Pros:

Cashback offer for all players

100% welcome bonus up to £100

Easy navigation across desktop and mobile site

Cons:

Small sportsbook offering odds on only a few sports

All British Casino's 10% cashback deal is one of those promos experienced gamblers rely on to refund their accounts time and again. The deal is calculated from the first completed deposit and can be claimed whenever your balance falls below £10. It's a great offer that, alongside other bonuses, makes All British Casino a notable gambling site in the UK.

There's a 100% welcome bonus up to £100 to get players started, which carries a 35x wagering requirement. Any free spins activated in the casino also carry this turnover threshold.

The gambling site itself is slick and easy to navigate, whether it's on desktop or via mobile. All British Casino is centred around UK-themed games like All British Blackjack and Beat the Bobbies. There's a strong range of slots, live casino and table games available, while the sportsbook is, sadly, limited to just a few sports like football, racing and basketball.

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Full T&Cs apply.

Fun Casino - Easy Tournament Access

Pros:

Tournament access for all players with £1000 monthly prizes

Great range of highly-rated software providers

10+ payment methods, including e-wallets paysafe, Trustly and Skrill

Cons:

Very few existing customer promotions

Fun Casino is all about enjoying oneself at the reels and when playing table games – but there is also a healthy dose of competition at this gambling site. Monthly tournaments serve as the perfect place to test your luck against others, and the rules are very simple. Each competition requires players to spin at least 100 rounds on selected slots and climb the leaderboard. If you finish in the top three, you could win between £250 and £1000!

The casino itself is slick and simple to navigate around. Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play provide live casino games, while you can choose slots based on providers such as NetEnt, Play'n GO and Thunderkick. The sportsbook isn't exactly huge, but it covers the basics for football, basketball, tennis and hockey betting.

Fun Casino delivers a great payment service to players with over 10 payment methods and withdrawal speeds between 12 hours and three days. Customer service via the live chat is friendly and knowledgeable and is available in English, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and German.

Welcome bonus for a new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Great Britain Casino – Unique Bonuses and Trophy Rewards

Pros:

Unique bonuses such as vouchers and giveaways

Trophy Rewards for regular players

Mobile-optimised casino site

Cons:

No live chat customer support service

Gambling sites are always looking for unique ways to attract new players, and no one does it better than Great British Casino. They offer a monthly £50 Just Eat Voucher for the player who wins the highest payout from a single spin on slots. The deal is perfect for newcomers because it's not about funding a big win accumulation but instead relying on a stroke of luck to land one big windfall.

Other promotions at Great British Casino include 500 free spins on Starburst with a minimum £10 welcome deposit (65x wagering), a £2,000 Slingo Bonus Giveaway for those who wager £10 a month on Slingo games, and Trophy Rewards that unlock free spins whenever you play on slots.

Great British Casino has over 450 games, including a Jackpots tab so that you can get straight to the high-paying slots. Table games and a fairly large live casino are also available, while there are around nine bingo rooms to enter whenever you like.

New players only. £10 min fund. 65x bonus wagering requirements. Max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250). Full T&Cs apply.

Swift Casino – Quality Roulette Games and VIP Rewards

Pros:

Excellent range of roulette tables and live roulette

Bets from as little as 20p

VIP scheme across six levels

Cons:

Not many promotions for existing players

Swift Casino has a fairly small range of casino games but thrives in its roulette offering. There are over 10 tables to play on here, ranging from American and European Roulette to High Roller, VIP French and Multifire Roulette. Players of all experience levels and budgets can play, thanks to 20p Roulette. Software developer Playtech is used at many gambling sites and operates Swift's live casino, where even more roulette tables are available (including the highly-rated XL Roulette).

The rest of the casino is fairly standard. There are plenty of slots to play on here and several blackjack tables. The big welcome bonus of 100% matched up to £100 + 50 free spins provides a good introduction to the casino and carries a 30x wagering requirement.

Earn VIP Points to pass one of six Swift Casino VIP Levels and win further rewards, and compete in multiple slot tournaments every day of the year. Swift only launched in 2020 but is already considered a top gambling site for UK players.

First deposit only. Max bonus €100. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: €0.10. Spins must be used and/or Bonus must be claimed before using deposited funds. Full T&Cs apply.

VegasLand – Extensive Live Casino Offerings

Pros:

Over 100 live casino games

Wide live casino bet range from 10p to £2500

£10 free sports bet after qualifying wager

Cons:

Long withdrawal times

VegasLand is one of those gambling sites that aims to throw players into the heart of Las Vegas while remaining in the comfort of their own homes. This site doesn't disappoint. Experience the glitz and glamour of Sin City with over 100 live casino games. Blackjack, roulette and baccarat are all featured here, with great variations such as Roulette XL, Lightning Baccarat and Free Bet Blackjack. Live games range in bet levels from 10p minimum wagers on Speed Auto Roulette through to £2500 max bets on Crazy Time.

New players can get 100 free spins and up to £200 matched when they sign up. There's a 35x wagering requirement on winnings. Other promos include £2 million Drops and Wins monthly payouts, Daily Spin Frenzies, and free £10 Sports Bet Tokens when you deposit and bet a tenner on sport (minimum odds 1/1).

Customer support is only available via email, and debit card withdrawals can take up to six days to process.

18+. New depositing players only. Welcome package split over 3 deposits. Min 1st deposit £10. Min 2nd and 3rd deposit £20. See full terms here.

Luckster - Free Spins for New Players

Pros:

Great free spins welcome offer

+1400 games to play in the casino

Detailed sportsbook including extensive eSports range

Cons:

Lack of good sports betting promos

Players looking for free spins to boost their casino play should look no further than Luckster. The casino offers newcomers a three-day free spin deal that covers your first three deposits. Get 20 spins on Book of Dead and 100% matched on your first deposit up to £200. On day two, deposit £20 and get 40 spins on Fire Joker. On day three, it's another £20 deposit for 40 spins on the 9 Masks of Fire slot. The wagering requirement is set at 35x.

The casino offers +1400 games covering everything from progressive slots and 3 reel classics to live blackjack and baccarat. Luckster doesn't have an app, but its mobile-optimised browser site runs smoothly on phones and tablets, with games from developers such as Microgaming and Play'n GO.

The Luckster sportsbook provides bettors with a solid range of wager options across all major sports, plus a healthy range of eSports. There are a handful of sports promotions for existing players, but the casino – with the welcome bonus, daily spin 'frenzy', and £2m in monthly prizes – is the big draw here.

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. Welcome package splits over 3 deposits. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

BritainBet - Access Daily Casino Promos

Pros:

Casino promos available every day of the week

20% bonuses on Sunday deposits

+850 casino games

Cons:

Sports betting options limited to core sports

Daily deals are what takes a casino experience to the next level, and BritainBet doesn't disappoint. Players get midweek cashback of up to £500, earn Friday Points Boosts, get Saturday free spins, and earn a 20% bonus on Sunday deposits. While this is primarily a sports-focused gambling site, it has plenty of casino options.

There are scores of slots to spin on here, with progressive jackpots straying into millions of pounds. Play Blitz Blackjack, Casino Hold'em and other unique games in the live casino and take 850+ games wherever you go with the BritainBet optimised mobile site.

As for the sportsbook, BritainBet focuses on core sports: football, ice hockey, NFL, rugby, basketball, tennis and cricket. The range is good, and you can get £10 in free bets with a £10 deposit (1x wagering required), but the stand-out aspect of BritainBet is certainly those casino promos.

New players only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Full terms apply.

Slots n'Play – Gambling Site with More than Just Slots

Pros:

Live baccarat tables with a wide range of bet limits

Variety of payment methods, including AstroPay

100% matched deposit bonus

Cons:

Slow mobile version

Even some of the best UK gambling sites sometimes neglect baccarat, but thankfully that's not the case at Slots n'Play. The casino offers many live baccarat tables, including Lightning Baccarat, Baccarat Squeeze, and Speed Baccarat. The game is easy to play and attracts bettors who want a different experience to roulette or blackjack but still want to feel the thrill of the live casino.

There's a great welcome bonus at Slots n'Play, too, with 100% up to £100 and 100 extra spins for all new players. The minimum deposit is £20, and there's a standard x35 wagering requirement. Playing baccarat on your desktop browser is the best way to get the most from Slots n'Play, while the mobile experience just about stands up to rival casinos that are perhaps more compatible with their apps.

With deposit methods across multiple currencies and withdrawal times ranging from instant to six days, Slots n'Play is able to offer the same services that bigger, more established casinos provide. In fact, AstroPay is a payment method not commonly seen at other gambling sites, making Slots n'Play a good option for those seeking an alternative method.

New players only. Offer valid upon 4 deposits. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 4 deposits. Max bet limitations per spin apply: £4. Full terms and conditions apply.

10Bet – Exciting Cashbacks on Slot Games

Pros:

Cashback for players wagering on selected slots

Great choice of table and live casino games

£1 minimum withdrawal

Cons:

Very few other promos or offers for existing players

10Bet is predominantly a sports gambling site, but in recent years the brand has worked hard to deliver casino deals that are worth looking at. One of these deals is the Get £5 Cash for Playing £75. At the time of writing, the deal focuses on slots from the Egyptian category, so games such as Ancient Egypt, Book of Golden Sands, and Might of Ra. These promos appear all the time, and you get £5 cash even if you win big when wagering £75.

Other offers at 10Bet include a 50% welcome bonus up to £50 + 50 free spins. The casino contains over 80 table and live casino games and tons of Megaways slots.

Live chat, email support and phone support are all available to players, although you need to be logged in to speak on live chat. 10Bet has nine deposit methods and six withdrawal options, with minimum withdrawals starting at £1. All transactions are free, but withdrawal processing times vary from one to three business days.

New Customers only. Wager bonus 40x within 15 days. Max winnings = 10x bonus. Free spins validity: 7 days. Free spins max. winnings = £100. See full terms here.

PlayOJO - No Turnover Requirement on Specific Bonuses

Pros:

No wagering requirement on Free spins welcome deal

+4,000 slots to play online

No minimum withdrawal amount

Cons:

Casino app can jitter when navigating through lists of games

PlayOJO like to do things differently, and they've delivered once again with a welcome offer that carries no wagering requirements. While most welcome deals at gambling sites expect players to "turn over" their bonus funds – perhaps as highly as 60 times – at PlayOJO, they don't add wagering to the 50 free spins you get for joining up.

Each free spin is worth 10p and is playable on Book of Dead. There are over 4,000 slots to play on this gambling site, and jackpots stretch into the millions of pounds. Roulette, blackjack and a full live casino suite are available to all players in PlayOJO's slick, high-res desktop site.

PlayOJO offers just a few banking methods but, crucially, doesn't set a minimum withdrawal amount on any payment option. That means players can cut their losses if they choose and take their remaining funds out.

First deposit only. 50 Free spins on Book of Dead slot. Free spin valued at £0.10. Full terms and conditions apply.

Spin and Win – Deposit Bonus for High Rollers

Pros:

Highest casino-matched deposit bonus

Ideal site for experienced gamblers

Bet range from 1p to £1000

Cons:

High turnover requirement on the welcome deal

First deposit only (min £10). Max bonus £500. Valid 7 days on selected slots. 40x wagering on the sum of deposit. Full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor - Great Welcome Bonus for Newcomers

Pros:

Low-stake welcome bonus great for beginners

Enormous casino suite including slots, table games and poker

Membership access to in-person Grosvenor casino venues

Cons:

Small choice of payment methods available

New customers only. Min deposit and max bonus apply. Playable on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Max win £2000. See full terms here.

Casumo – Loads of Exclusive Jackpots

Pros:

Casumo Exclusive jackpots starting at £100,000

+2000 casino games to play on desktop and mobile

Exceptional Casumo sportsbook app

Cons:

Small welcome offer of just £25 matched

New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min. deposit £10. Full terms and conditions apply.

Betway - Impressive Range of Blackjack Games

Pros:

Plenty of blackjack tables across the casino and live casino

Exclusive titles, including Betway Blackjack

Free spins promo with no wagering requirement

Cons:

Very few existing customer deals in the casino

New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on first deposit of £10+. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Full terms apply.

Magic Red - Play New Slots Every Week of the Year

Pros:

New slots drop every month

£25m in yearly prizes to win

Great casino navigation on desktop

Cons:

The mobile casino experience needs improvement

New players only. Min deposit £20. Offer valid for 24 hrs. Wagering requirement x35. See full terms here.

32Red – Exclusive Debit Card Welcome Offer

Pros:

Heightened debit card security

£150 debit card-specific welcome bonus

Powerful live casino app

Cons:

High wagering requirement on the welcome offer

New accounts only. Min. £10 deposit. 50x wagering on bonus. Super Spins wagering 30x. Game contributions vary. Max stake applies. 7 day expiry. See full terms here.

Unibet – The Ideal Combination of Casino and Sports Betting

Pros:

Over 2,800 online casino games, including live casino

Highly optimised apps for Sports, Poker and Casino

Live stream major sports and bet in-play

Cons:

No casino loyalty scheme

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as casino bonus. Bonus expires after 30 days. Wagering requirements apply - 50x. Further T&C's apply.

SlotsMagic – Daily Jackpots for Slot Enthusiasts

Pros:

Instant access to big daily jackpots

Multi-million-pound Mega jackpot

A good amount of live casino games

Cons:

VIP club not ideal for low-level gamblers

First deposit only. Min. deposit: £10. Max. bonus £50. Game: Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. Max Extra Spins: 50. Full T&Cs apply.

William Hill - Quality Poker Experience with No Download Required

Pros:

Powerful poker player available glitch-free on browser

Multiple casino promos, including Bonus Vault and Mystery Bonus

Extensive sports betting suite and live streaming

Cons:

Complicated navigation between sportsbook, Vegas and poker

New customers only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Golden Fields only. Min £10 stake. Max 100 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Max redeemable £30. See full terms here.

Mr Green - Greatest Customer Service and Helpdesk

Pros:

Lightning-fast 24/7 live chat

Extensive help desk with reams of articles and advice

+1000 slot games

Cons:

Very few promotions for existing casino players

New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 1x per customer. Free spins on Lucky Mr Green only. Max 20 free spins at £0.10/spin with 35x wagering. Spins expire 72 hours from issue. Full terms apply.

Betfred - Perfect Lotto Gambling Site

Pros:

Daily Lotto games

£250,000 jackpots available with bets from just £1

Easy navigation between Lotto, Casino, Sportsbook and Live Casino

Cons:

Separate apps for Lotto and Casino & Sports

New casino customers only. £10 min transfer & stake on casino slots within 7 days. Max bonus 200 free spins on selected games. Free spins expire after 7 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Main Criteria for Ranking Top Gambling Sites

When it comes to choosing gambling sites in the UK, players need to think about what type of gambler they are. Will you gamble on online casino games like slots? Are you looking for a great live casino experience? Are you searching for the best bingo sites UK has to offer? Are you a sports fanatic who wants to bet on futures markets? Or maybe you want to live stream football and bet at the same time.

Understanding what you want from a gambling site is the first step to finding the right one. After that, it's worth considering the below factors that can help improve your choice.

Licence and Security

Always choose a site that carries a UK gambling licence and is overseen by the UK Gambling Commission. You can see the UKGC logo at the bottom of a casino's homepage, which should link to its UKGC licence page. This regulatory body ensures each site operates the correct player protections and provides fair gaming for all customers. Fair gaming in a casino is incredibly important for guaranteeing players a genuine chance of winning payouts. Casinos must be able to prove their Random Number Generator (RNG) software works effectively and that glitches are eradicated from games.

Meanwhile, security in the UK online gambling industry is under high focus right now as the government clamps down on fraud and money laundering. Therefore, players now need to go through tight verification processes and have regular updates to ensure their accounts are safe from nefarious agents.

Bonuses

There are hundreds of online casinos and sports betting sites, which means competition for customers is fierce. Therefore, the best gambling sites offer bonuses to attract players and keep them loyal to their brands. It's something you might as well take advantage of!

Popular bonuses include:

Welcome bonuses with matched deposits

Free spins on casino games

Free bets for horse racing and sports betting

Loyalty and reward schemes

VIP access to high-rollers

Live streaming sports events

Extra places on E/W bets in horse racing

It's always worth checking out a betting site's bonuses before joining. Before exploring existing customer bonuses, look at what welcome bonuses are on offer. Does the site give you what you want? If not, look elsewhere!

Game Variety

Variety is important whether you're a casino player, a bingo buff, or a sports enthusiast. Having variety gives players the freedom to test multiple games, find their sweet spot and chase big wins at better odds. For example, a gambling site with 3 Reel, 5 Reel, Cluster and Progressive slots has sufficient variety for players to sample each and discover their perfect match. Likewise, a site with various football bets allows players to dig deep into games and select their preferred outcomes.

Mobile Optimisation

Gambling sites need to be mobile-optimised; otherwise, they risk neglecting a large chunk of their customer base. Mobile optimisation comes either in the form of gambling apps or browser-based sites. Some sites have apps dedicated to casinos, sports betting and poker. These apps aim to replicate the desktop version of the casino and sportsbook but can differ in order to fit phone screens better. Meanwhile, other brands optimise their sites so they run smoothly on handheld devices without the need to download an app.

Customer Service

UK gambling sites are obligated to offer comprehensive customer service options to all players and implement protective measures to ensure players do not exceed their gambling limits. The most commendable sites offer a diverse array of customer service options, such as:

Live chat feature

Telephone support

Email support

Social media engagement

Defined process for complaints

Helpful guides and FAQs

Physical mailing address

To gauge the effectiveness of a site's customer service, you could engage them with a question via their live chat feature or telephone line. If they're unable to respond to an inquiry satisfactorily, consider searching for a site that offers superior service. The purpose of customer service extends beyond guidance; it also includes the protection of players by identifying potential signs of problem gambling. You can lodge an official complaint if you feel your well-being isn't sufficiently safeguarded.

Payment Methods and Payout Speeds

According to slotswebsites.org, sites that offer a range of payment methods are a good sign that they are worth checking out. Players can change their payment preferences over time, so it's best to select a gambling site that will facilitate not just your first deposit but your potential withdrawal and future deposits further down the line. Payment options include:

Debit card (Visa, Mastercard)

e-Wallets (Skrill, NETELLER)

Cash transfer services (PayPal)

Phone banking

It's also worth looking at payout speeds for the top gambling sites. Card withdrawals should land in your account within one to five days, while PayPal is usually even faster.

FAQ

What is the best gambling website?

Choosing the best gambling website can depend on your personal preferences. All the casinos featured on this page excel in various aspects, including game selections, sportsbooks, and promotions, ranking them among the top gambling sites.

Are online gambling sites legal in the UK?

Yes. Online gambling sites are legal in the UK and are regulated under the UK Gambling Commission, which has the power to approve, suspend and withdraw licences.

Are online gambling sites safe for UK players?

Yes. Gambling sites are safe for players so long as they hold a gambling licence approved by the UKGC. Player safety around account protection, fraud detection, anti-money laundering and addiction plays a part in a gambling site obtaining its licence.

Can I win real money at gambling sites in the UK?

Yes. You can win real money at UK gambling sites. You could hit big jackpots and strike lucky on games such as slots, poker and blackjack at an online casino. You can also win money betting on sports like football, tennis and horse racing.

What are the benefits of gambling online?

The benefits of online gambling include: winning money, developing your knowledge of casino games and sports, socialising with fellow players, and enjoying yourself during downtime.

Responsible Gambling: Enjoying your time at UK gambling sites is maximised when you gamble responsibly. This involves setting yourself a betting limit to avoid financial hardship. It's crucial to set a budget before engaging in any gambling and comprehend the risks associated with each bet you place. Players who lack the ability to discern when to cease gambling run the risk of incurring debt and developing a gambling addiction.

To counteract this, the top gambling sites provide guidance on recognising addictive behaviours, enabling players to establish their own daily, weekly and monthly deposit restrictions. These sites are also obligated to provide links to organisations and charities that specialise in responsible gambling support, such as:

These resources are equipped to provide necessary assistance and advice, promoting a healthy and enjoyable gambling experience.

This article is brought to you by Amici IT and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.