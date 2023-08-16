A ‘pioneering’ Scottish chef has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Glasgow this year with a series of preview pop-up dinners to take place in the coming weeks.
Serving as a taste of what's to come when Fallachan Kitchen opens in Arch 15 at SWG3 in Finnieston this Autumn, chef Craig Grozier will first take over the venue's Acid Bar on Friday, August 25.
Diners will be served a 9-course tasting menu that has been curated to reflect the philosophy of Fallachan Dining, which works directly with growers, foragers, butchers and fishermen to create a unique, modern Scottish style.
Making the most of local produce, dishes will feature the first of the seasons grouse, house-made charcuterie, heavily-peated Octomore sourdough and Glasgow’s own Bare Bones chocolate.
Originally from the Highlands, Craig began his culinary career in Edinburgh and went on to travel the world, gathering inspiration from a diverse range of cuisines as he moved from country to country.
He later returned to Scotland and used this expertise to launch Fallachan Dining in 2012 with a ‘clear vision’ to create harmony between local, seasonal and wild produce.
After plans for the Fallachan Kitchen were announced, he said: “We're incredibly excited to provide a preview into the culinary offering that we intend to bring to Glasgow diners.”
"These pop-up dinners are a unique opportunity for us to share and give guests a taste of the immersive dining experiences that they can expect from our one-table open kitchen space.”
“I am passionate about the craft of cooking, and I am excited to bring this ethos to our first preview dinner at the Acid Bar.”
Set to open in October, Fallachan Kitchen will reportedly operate as a 'multi-disciplinary space' used for hosting culinary masterclasses and guest chef experiences as well as private dining and restaurant bookings.
Tickets for the first Acid Bar pop-up event on Friday, August 25 can be booked here and are priced from £80.
A second pop-up dinner will take place on Saturday, September 30 and can be booked here.
