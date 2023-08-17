TURNTABLE, the small-batch whisky blender founded in Glasgow earlier this year, launches its core range today.
The company, established by brothers Gordon and Ally Stevenson, has followed its first limited edition releases with three core expressions.
The blends reflect the musical theme of their predecessors and comprise Paradise Funk, Smokin’ Riff, and Bittersweet Symphony. All three are natural in colour, on-chill filtered, and bottled at 46% alcohol by volume.
READ MORE: Pub trade veteran hands reins of Glasgow bar to daughter
“We are beyond excited to introduce our core range to the world,” said Ally Stevenson.
“Whilst most blenders strive to achieve perfect consistency, we put quality first every time. We will never shy away from blending exceptional casks out of fear that we cannot recreate that exact flavour profile in the future.
"Our core range will evolve each time we bottle, bringing different nuances to the whiskies – and we love that.”
Gordon Stevenson said the core expressions, which blend malts from celebrated distilleries such as Craigellachie, Knockdhu, Balmenach, and Caol Ila, would be available in a broader range of markets than the limited editions. The bottles and packaging have been designed by Glasgow creative agency Thirst Craft.
Gordon said: “We were delighted by the response to our limited editions in spring, and we’re confident we’ve crafted an outstanding range to follow up with the core blends.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky firm reveals major change
“These new expressions will be available in the same countries as before - UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan- but we’re on the cusp of opening up several new markets, too. We can’t wait for people to sample what we’ve come up with.”
Turntable said its core blends will be available to purchase in stores and online from specialist retailers from today, with a recommended retail price of £53.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here