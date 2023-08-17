The company, established by brothers Gordon and Ally Stevenson, has followed its first limited edition releases with three core expressions.

The blends reflect the musical theme of their predecessors and comprise Paradise Funk, Smokin’ Riff, and Bittersweet Symphony. All three are natural in colour, on-chill filtered, and bottled at 46% alcohol by volume.

“We are beyond excited to introduce our core range to the world,” said Ally Stevenson.

“Whilst most blenders strive to achieve perfect consistency, we put quality first every time. We will never shy away from blending exceptional casks out of fear that we cannot recreate that exact flavour profile in the future.

"Our core range will evolve each time we bottle, bringing different nuances to the whiskies – and we love that.”

Gordon Stevenson said the core expressions, which blend malts from celebrated distilleries such as Craigellachie, Knockdhu, Balmenach, and Caol Ila, would be available in a broader range of markets than the limited editions. The bottles and packaging have been designed by Glasgow creative agency Thirst Craft.

Gordon said: “We were delighted by the response to our limited editions in spring, and we’re confident we’ve crafted an outstanding range to follow up with the core blends.

“These new expressions will be available in the same countries as before - UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan- but we’re on the cusp of opening up several new markets, too. We can’t wait for people to sample what we’ve come up with.”

Turntable said its core blends will be available to purchase in stores and online from specialist retailers from today, with a recommended retail price of £53.