The Empire Clydebank was one of eight profitable outlets that survived the initial administration of the Empire Cinemas estate, with six sites south of the Border closing at the time of the July announcement bringing the loss of 150 jobs.

Real estate advisor CBRE has been appointed to sell a portfolio of eight cinemas.

The agent said there has been “significant interest from a wide pool of prospective” as it moved to further interest in the cinemas on the open market.

The estate comprises two luxury boutique Tivoli cinemas, five multiplex cinemas and one classic standalone cinema.

As well as the cinema in Clydebank, which has 2,500 seats, there are sites in Bath, Cheltenham, Birmingham, High Wycombe, Ipswich, Sutton and Sutton Coldfield.

They are available to purchase as either a single portfolio, individual sites, or a combination.

The assets are described as "providing buyers a fantastic opportunity to leverage some of the real estate post-acquisition".

Toby Hall, senior director, operational real estate at CBRE, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire profitable, operating cinemas in a market with renowned high barriers to entry.

"The sale can either act as a platform for parties to enter the sector or allow existing operators to complement their current estate by acquiring individual or multiple cinemas."

He added: "We have received significant interest from a wide pool of prospective buyers as they look to capitalise on a recovering industry."

In addition to the cinemas, the fully operational head office in Leicester Square will be offered as part of the sale, which is on a peppercorn rent for the next three years.

The estate is being sold on behalf of administrators BDO.