A ten-screen Scottish cinema that was owned by a company that collapsed into administration has been brought to market for sale.
The Empire Clydebank was one of eight profitable outlets that survived the initial administration of the Empire Cinemas estate, with six sites south of the Border closing at the time of the July announcement bringing the loss of 150 jobs.
Real estate advisor CBRE has been appointed to sell a portfolio of eight cinemas.
The agent said there has been “significant interest from a wide pool of prospective” as it moved to further interest in the cinemas on the open market.
READ MORE: Cineworld to show Robert the Bruce film in Scotland after campaign
The estate comprises two luxury boutique Tivoli cinemas, five multiplex cinemas and one classic standalone cinema.
As well as the cinema in Clydebank, which has 2,500 seats, there are sites in Bath, Cheltenham, Birmingham, High Wycombe, Ipswich, Sutton and Sutton Coldfield.
They are available to purchase as either a single portfolio, individual sites, or a combination.
READ MORE: Summer blockbusters inspire 'standout' season for Scottish destination
The assets are described as "providing buyers a fantastic opportunity to leverage some of the real estate post-acquisition".
Toby Hall, senior director, operational real estate at CBRE, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire profitable, operating cinemas in a market with renowned high barriers to entry.
"The sale can either act as a platform for parties to enter the sector or allow existing operators to complement their current estate by acquiring individual or multiple cinemas."
READ MORE: Cinema revival plan for landmark
He added: "We have received significant interest from a wide pool of prospective buyers as they look to capitalise on a recovering industry."
In addition to the cinemas, the fully operational head office in Leicester Square will be offered as part of the sale, which is on a peppercorn rent for the next three years.
The estate is being sold on behalf of administrators BDO.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here